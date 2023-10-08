Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: 7 family pics of her with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Aryan-AbRam are all things love

Gauri Khan, a name synonymous with glamor and talent, requires no introduction. Beyond being the esteemed wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, she is a celebrated film producer and a renowned interior designer. The tale of her love with SRK is an enduring one, and their family is complete with three children – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. The Khan family frequently delights their followers by sharing glimpses of their life through captivating pictures on social media. Today, on October 8, marking the occasion of Gauri's 53rd birthday, here are seven heartwarming pictures capturing precious moments of her with her beautiful family.

Gauri Khan’s throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan

In a touching tribute on Gauri Khan's birthday in 2021, her daughter Suhana shared a monochrome throwback picture. The snapshot captured a beautiful moment between Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan, nestled in each other's arms on a hammock. This heartfelt picture not only exudes a timeless charm but also offers a peek into the profound love that defines the couple's relationship.

Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan’s mother-son bonding

In a striking photo shared by Aryan Khan in 2017, the bond between mother and son takes center stage. Gauri is elegantly leaning on her grown-up son's shoulder, and both are twinning in white. Aryan affectionately captioned the photo as, "The Birth Giver."

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan’s lovely moment

Shah Rukh Khan shared this heartwarming photo of his beautiful ladies, Gauri and Suhana. The picture showcases a tender moment between mother and daughter. Shah Rukh captioned it with a thoughtful reflection, “Was reading and came across this line....’ Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother ‘ and then this picture of the ladies...sach hi hai!!”

Shah Rukh Khan’s wish for Gauri Khan on their wedding anniversary

In 2019, on his wedding anniversary with Gauri, Shah Rukh shared a monochrome selfie of the couple. His heartfelt caption read, “Feels like forever, seems like yesterday....Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be!”

Gauri Khan’s ‘better halves’ Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan

On her birthday in 2018, Gauri shared a picture in which she is seen posing for a selfie with SRK and their little one, AbRam. In a playful caption, she wrote, “With half of my better halves on my birthday...the other halves in school!”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at Suhana Khan’s graduation

This selfie of the couple with Suhana was captured during her graduation. The caption read, “4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza...last train ride...and first step into the real world...school ends...learning doesn’t.”

Gauri Khan's family vacation

This final shot captures a beautiful moment from the Khan family's vacation abroad. The family portrait is accompanied by a heartfelt caption: “Squeezing memories into one frame…”

Here’s wishing Gauri Khan a fantastic birthday!

