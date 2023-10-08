Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor shower love on her 53rd birthday

Gauri Khan, the wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating her 53rd birthday today. She is a film producer and interior designer by profession. Living the dream life, her talent and glamour set some serious life goals. Her romantic saga with SRK is like a filmy story and the couple has an adorable family with three kids-Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. While the boss lady is celebrating her birthday today, birthday wishes are pouring in from left, right, and center. Several Bollywood celebs including Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Saira Banu, her BFFs Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Bhavna Pandey dropped a throwback to wish the bestie, Gauri on her birthday.

Saira Banu wishes Gauri Khan on her 53rd birthday

Today, on October 8, on the occasion of Gauri Khan’s 53rd birthday, veteran actress Saira Banu shared an Instagram story to post a birthday wish for her. Sharing Gauri’s photo, she wrote, “Many happy returns of the day @gaurikhan! (red heart and hug emoji)”

She continues writing, “We both share the remarkable experience of being a superstar’s spouse. I have closely seen you transitioning from a bubbly, effervescent young wife to an elegant, hardworking and trendsetting woman. The way you handle this precious feeling truly resonates with me. It brings back memories of my time with Dilip Sahib.

The veteran actress who calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘almost like a son’ further writes, “@iamsrk and you have always stood by Dilip Sahib and me in good and bad times.”

She concludes the post by writing, “Sending you an abundance of love and blessings on this special day. (red heart emoji)”

Bollywood celebs pour birthday wishes for Gauri Khan on her 53rd birthday

In addition to this, several other Bollywood celebs including Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and others posted a birthday wish for Gauri.

Malaika Arora sharing a birthday wish for Gauri shared a gorgeous photo featuring the two. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday my dear @gaurikhan...love always (red heart emoji)"

In addition to this, Gauri’s BFFs, actress Neelam Kothari, Chunky Panday’s wife, Bhavna Panday, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife and actress, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Kiran Sajdeh also shared some real throwback pictures to wish Gauri on her birthday.

One of the photographs shared by Bhavna from their younger days also features childhood pictures of Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, and Rysa Panday.

Take a quick look at the birthday wishes shared:

About Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married on October 25, 1991. The two had tied the nuptial knot on October 25, 1991, after dating for around six years.

