Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: When the star wife won hearts with her interesting quotes on hubby Shah Rukh Khan

Today, as Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, celebrates her 50th birthday, we rounded up a series of her interesting quotes on hubby SRK that will make you believe in true love. Take a look!

As much as we love , we equally love his better half aka . Days when SRK is busy with work, we take to the star wife’s social media handle to view photos of the family. And today i.e. October 8, 2020, as Gauri Khan celebrates her 50th birthday, we decided to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s wife's birthday in our own sweet way. And so, while Gauri Khan cuts her midnight cake, we rounded up a series of her quotes on hubby SRK that had our hearts melt.

Well, nobody would disagree to the plain fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most loved couples and whenever Gauri talks about SRK in the public domain, she has us beam from ear to ear. So, brace yourself as we bring you some of Gauri Khan’s quotes on the Badshah of Bollywood. Take a dekko!

When Gauri Khan reacted to one of the most influential leaders in the world talk about SRK’s film DDLJ

“He (Shah Rukh Khan) should make part two of DDLJ. That's the next plan and I think he will do that. I am going to tell Aditya Chopra to make part two, so every president and prime minister who enters India should discuss that."

When Gauri talked about SRK’s secret

“He does not get impressed by me but he himself loves design. I always say that if he was not an actor, he would be an architect -- 100 percent! He loves designs and follows designs. I recently designed a table and he gave me full marks. I got an A-plus, so that was a big win for me.”

When Gauri Khan revealed that she dislikes the fact that SRK spoils the kids

“I dislike about him is that he spoils the kids as he lost his parents at a very tender age so therefore he wants to give them all the happiness.”

When the star wife revealed that SRK takes more time to get ready than her

“Every time we are stepping out, I am ready in 20 minutes but he takes 2-3 hours. Tonight, I put in a lot of effort and took three hours and he took six.”

When the birthday girl said that SRK is a great father and husband

“He is a great father and husband. I have to say that there are only positives being his wife and I would not like to share anything negative”

When Mrs. Shah Rukh Khan talked about how SRK likes her criticism

"If he is bad in a film I don’t need to praise him. He needs to accept that, I am an audience. He needs to deal with it. Shakti was his worst performance in a long time. I respect him for his profession, he is King Khan and gets great write-ups, but he doesn’t hear from other people, and I should tell him because no one else tells him”

When Gauri revealed that SRK cooked for the family amid lockdown

“During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So ‘ghar ka khana’ is made by Shah Rukh himself and we are enjoying it. He loves cooking and I enjoy eating”

