Happy Birthday Genelia D’Souza: Five adorable moments of the actress with husband Riteish Deshmukh

It is difficult to not love the fun and cheerful Genelia D’Souza. She stole our hearts as Aditi in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa, and the rest is history. Genelia made her debut in showbiz with the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam opposite her now-husband Riteish Deshmukh. The film was a box-office hit, and Genelia made her way into the Telegu and Tamil film industry as well. In her career, she has remained a much-loved persona among her audience across industries.

Today, the adorable Genelia clocks in another year, as she celebrates her 34th birthday, and we are full of love and admiration for the young star. Apart from her acting chops, another aspect that fans absolutely love about Genelia is her relationship with her husband Riteish. Riteish and Genelia tied the knot on 3rd February 2012, after a courtship that was almost a decade long. This year, the couple celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary. The two have been dishing out major couple goals over the years and their social media posts and comments are proof.

This year, on account of Genelia’s birthday, we look at the five adorable moments of Genelia and Riteish when our hearts turned into little puddles of love.

1. Riteish’s birthday wish for Genelia last year

Last year, on Genelia’s birthday, Riteish shared the most heart-touching note for his ‘Baiko’- that’s how he addresses Genelia. He wrote, "You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia"

2. When Riteish said, “Bas ek zara saath ho tera”

Riteish shared a throwback video on his Instagram space featuring both him and Genelia. While the two enjoyed water sports together in Goa, Riteish and Genelia lip-synced to the song, “Akele Hai Toh Kya Gham Hai”. When Riteish lips the words,”bas ek zara saath ho tera”, Genelia playfully responds, “tere toh hai hum, kab se sanam.” Looks like the song was tailor-made for them.

3. Riteish’s post for Genelia on Mother’s day

Riteish and Genelia are proud parents to two boys, Riaan and Rahyl. This year on Mother’s day, Riteish had the sweetest wish for Genelia. Have a look!

4. When Riteish leaned on Genelia’s shoulder and said, “this is my resting place forever”

On their 9th wedding anniversary this year, Riteish shared a beautiful picture of Genelia and himself and shared the line from Psalm 132:14 that reads, “This is my resting place forever, I will live here, for this is the home I desired” Seriously, does this couple ever stop being cute?

5. When Riteish loved Genelia at her ‘worst’

A few months back, Genelia fractured her arm. She took to her Instagram space and posted a video featuring her injured self, and an earnest Riteish who was helping Genelia tie her hair in a ponytail. With the song “At my worst” playing in the background, Genelia pointed to Riteish and lip-synced the words, “I need somebody who can love me at my worst.”

Wait! We have a bonus moment for you!

6. When Riteish and Genelia danced to Atif Aslam’s “Piya O Re Piya”

Riteish and Genelia had sizzling chemistry in the 2012 film, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. But who can forget how adorable they looked in the song, “Piya O Re Piya”.

These moments and many, many more are proof that Riteish and Genelia are truly, a match made in heaven.

