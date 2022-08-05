Happy Birthday Genelia D’Souza: Throwback to when the actress REVEALED the best gift she got from Riteish

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are undoubtedly one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. Riteish and Genelia are the epitome of pure love. Just looking at this gorgeous couple makes our hearts skip a beat. Despite having big cultural differences, the duo has held each other through every thick. Riteish and Genelia first met on the set of their debut Bollywood movie Tujhe Meri Kasam in the year 2003. And after dating for almost ten years, the couple finally tied the knot on February 3, 2012. Meanwhile, the actress is celebrating her birthday today and, on this occasion, we will tell you the best gift she had received from hubby Riteish in recent years.

Genelia revealed the best gift she received from husband Riteish Deshmukh

On June 15th, Genelia hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram stories. She gave answers to some of her future projects and even about her personal life. During the session, a fan asked Force actress, ‘Ma’am what is the best gift you have received from Riteish Sir?’ The actress posted a picture of her two little munchkins, Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh wearing football jersey.

Riteish and Genelia’s love story

For the unversed, before knowing Riteish, Genelia had a preconceived notion about him for hailing from an influential political family. But it was only after they interacted with each other that she realized that Riteish was an extremely humble person. She said in an interview that she found it ‘endearing’ that despite being the CM’s son, he was completely down-to-earth and respectful towards her parents and elders. And as they say, some things are just meant to be. During the shoot, the two had struck a beautiful friendship, which had eventually turned into love. The doting couple got married in 2012 and embraced parenthood for the first time on November 25, 2014, with the arrival of their son, Riaan Deshmukh. In 2016, Riaan was promoted to ‘big brother’ when Genelia and Riteish had welcomed their second baby, Rahyl Deshmukh.

