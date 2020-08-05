  • facebook
Happy Birthday Genelia Deshmukh: 6 times the gorgeous star proved she is a super mom for her kids

From her bubbly character to her motivational messages, Genelia Deshmukh has passed down all that cuteness and intellect to her kids. On her birthday, here are 6 times the star set mom goals.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: August 5, 2020 08:49 am
Despite her absence in the film industry for some time, Genelia Deshmukh is still a household name loved by everyone. She is recognized as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She not only got recognized for her acting in Bollywood but in the south too with blockbuster films like Boys, Ready and Bommarillu to just name a few. The actress who is well-known for her bubbly character, cuteness and her style is loved by millions of fans. 

After making her entry into the South film industry first, Genelia entered Bollywood with her first film, 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'. In 2012 the actress got married to Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh and has been enjoying her life since. As she turns a year older today, she has added a twist to her life by being the best mom her kids Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh could ask for. She passed down not only her cuteness but also her intellect to her kids. 

Celebrating her 33rd birthday, here are 6 times the star set mom goals: 

She never fails to pass down her intellect to her kids with touching messages penned down for them especially on their birthday reminding them how big love is. 

From celebrating birthdays to going out on vacations no matter what may come, she spends quality time with her kids showing them what true love is right from the get-go. 

She teaches her kids that life’s what you make it, and it can’t knock you down until you let it with her cute and goofy pictures with her kids.

She teaches her kids the importance of family, relationship, and being close-knit with them no matter what may come. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dearest Riaan, Every parent says “I don’t want him to grow up, I want to freeze this age forever”.. But I don’t.. I want to enjoy every year of yours, I want to see you grow into a fine young man, I want to give you wings to fly and I’d like to be the wind beneath those wings. I want to tell you that life is tough but you are tougher, I want you to always believe in yourself no matter what happens cause I will always believe in you.. Apart from everything I want and I wish for you, the one thing I never want to fail to let you know, is that I love you so so so much and you are the greatest thing that happened to me.. There is nothing I’d rather see than your smile and nothing I’d rather hear than your laughter. For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you. Happy Birthday to the little boy who made me a Mom- My First Born

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

Parents might be afraid to see their kids grow up, but she encourages her kids to grow and enjoy every year of theirs. She gives her kids the wings to fly and is also the wind beneath those wings. 

She never fails to let them know they are one of the greatest things to happen to her and there is nothing she’d rather see than their smile. 

