Happy Birthday Govinda: Akhiyon Se Goli Maare to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye; 5 iconic dance numbers of the star

The multi-talented star Govinda is one of those actors who made the 90s a vibrant era. From his perfect comic timing, to his exceptional dance prowess, the Hero No. 1 star became a household name after delivering hit movies and songs one after another. Now, on Tuesday, December 21, the veteran actor has turned a year older. Today, Govinda is celebrating his 58th birthday. On the special occasion, we turn back the pages to the time when the actor did not just rule the box-office but also wowed the audiences with his charismatic personality. Here, we have curated a list of 5 of his most iconic dance numbers that still creates magic whenever they are played. Take a look:

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

Govinda and Raveena Tandon make the perfect dance partners and Akhiyon Se Goli Maare is a testimony to it. The magic that their sizzling chemistry created onscreen is one that can be never forgotten. The song Akhiyon Se Goli Maare is from the movie Dulhe Raja and Govinda and Raveena can be seen dancing to the tune sung of Sonu Nigam and Jaspinder Narula.

Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye

‘Unh’, this famous undertone of the song, whenever it hits the ears of the Indian audiences, they immediately know what’s going to come next. From the famous hook step to funky lyrics, this track is the perfect entertainment masala. Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye is from the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik have crooned this hit number.

Sona Kitna Sona Hai

Beautifully shot on the streets of Europe, Sona Kitna Sona Hai is a romantic yet peppy dance number featuring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. Popular singers Udit Narayan and Poornima are the playback singers of this song from the movie Hero No.1.

Husn Hai Suhana

Who can forget Karisma Kapoor and Govinda’s spicy dance numbers in this high-tempo track. While the song was a part of their hit movie Coolie No. 1, this specific track went on to become one of the major hits of Govinda and Karisma. The duo set the dance stage on fire on the track which is crooned by Chandana Dixit and Abhijeet.

What is your mobile number?

What is your mobile number? features in the tracklist of the movie titled Haseena Maan Jaayegi. Starring Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Batra, this track still makes audiences groove with its catchy rhythm. Acclaimed singers Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam have lent their melodious vocals for this evergreen dance number.

