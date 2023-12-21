Happy Birthday Govinda: Did you know Chi Chi signed 70 films after his debut success?

Govinda, the beloved superstar of the 80s and 90s, celebrated his 60th birthday on December 21. Affectionately known as Chi Chi, he holds a special place in the hearts of many thanks to his chart-topping songs, iconic performances, and memorable dialogues.

On this milestone birthday, it's a fitting moment to reminisce about the time when Govinda, following the massive success of his debut film Love 86, went on to sign an impressive 70 films.

In a brief period, Govinda surprised everyone by signing on for a whopping 70 films

Govinda marked his entry into the film industry with the blockbuster Love 86. Buoyed by its success, he inked deals for numerous other movies. In a candid 1987 interview with ITMB Shows, Govinda disclosed that immediately after Love 86, he had committed to a staggering 70 films.

During the interview, when questioned about whether he was actively involved in all 70 projects simultaneously, Govinda clarified that he hadn't worked on all of them concurrently. Rather, he had signed contracts for 70 films at once. He went on to explain that, of the 70 films, 8 to 10 projects fell through, and he had to withdraw from 4 to 5 due to scheduling conflicts. Ultimately, only 40 of these films saw the light of day.

The Bhagam Bhag actor also shared insights into his intense filming schedule, revealing that there were instances where he shot two films in a single day and, at times, managed to shoot four to five films daily. Remarkably, he attributed his ability to effortlessly immerse himself in the characters of his movies to his exceptional memory for scripts.

Advertisement

In response to queries about why he took on such an overwhelming number of projects simultaneously, the Partner actor clarified that each project was unique and distinct from the others, motivating him to explore a diverse range of roles and genres.

Govinda was one of the most bankable stars of the 80s and 90s. With a career spanning over three decades, He remains active in the industry to date. His latest film, Rangeela Raja, was released in 2019.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla wishes Govinda a very happy birthday!