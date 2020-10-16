Happy Birthday Hema Malini: Esha Deol wishes her 'super woman' as she turns 72, 'Dream Girl' trends on Twitter

Flooding social media to wish Hema Malini, fans and admirers of the dancing queen shared unseen photos and memorable onscreen moments.

Bollywood's ultimate 'Dream Girl', Hema Malini, celebrates her 72nd birthday today and her die-hard fans left no stone unturned in making sure she was one of the top trends on Twitter on Friday morning. Flooding social media to wish Hema Malini, fans and admirers of the dancing queen shared unseen photos and memorable onscreen moments. Some fans also shared adorable photos of the actress with her daughters and Dharmendra.

Daughter Esha Deol was early on social media to wish her mum. Sharing an adorable photo with the mum-daughter duo sitting on the coucjh and smiling away, Esha wrote, "Happy birthday mamma . God bless you stay happy & healthy. Love u my super woman , my tinkerbell ... my beautiful mother !@dreamgirlhemamalini."

Twitter also was full of wishes as one fan wrote, "Happy birthday @dreamgirlhema mam wishing you an amazing year ahead with good health success and happiness always." Hema Malini, who is also a BJP MLA, received a few wishes from the political circle and party followers. "Warm Birthday to Hon'ble MP,Mathura as well as #DreamGirl of Bollywood @dreamgirlhema Ji . May God Bless her with my long and healthy life," read one tweet.

Hema Malini celebrated her 40th wedding anniversary earlier this year and daughter Ahana Deol had shared warm and heartfelt photos of her parents. The message read, "Happy 40th wedding Anniversary to my love Bugs . wish you many years of togetherness and many more adventures together. Love you both immensely."

Here's wishing Hema Malini a very Happy Birthday!

