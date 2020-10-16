Happy Birthday Hema Malini: Sweet glimpses with Dharmendra to her love for dance, Dream Girl’s life in photos

As Hema Malini celebrates her 72nd birthday today, here are a few interesting pictures of the veteran actress.

Actor-politician Hema Malini turned 72 today. She was one of the highest-paid female superstars of Bollywood. However, the millennials know her as a BJP politician and a dancer. Hema was born in 1948 to a Tamil-speaking Iyengar family. She did her early schooling in Chennai and later, when her father moved to Delhi, she attended Delhi Tamil Education Association Senior School (DTEA) on Mandir Marg. She quit education after class 11 to commence her acting career.

The gorgeous actress made her debut as a supporting actor in the Tamil film, Idhu Sathiyam in 1962. Later, she made her Hindi film debut in Raj Kapoor’s Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968. Soon after, Hema’s iconic beauty, dancing skills and strong personality got noticed by everyone. During the film’s promotion, the sobriquet ‘Dream Girl’ was coined for her.

In 1970, she made her mark in Dev Anand’s Johnny Mera Naam and after that, there was no stopping for her. In between 1976 to 1980, Hema emerged as the highest-paid female actor of her time. She starred in several hit films like Andaz in 1971, Seeta Aur Geeta in 1972, Sholay in 1975, Trishul in 1978, Meera 1979) Naseeb 1981, Satte Pe Satta 1982 and several others.

However, Hema’s personal life was constant fodder for the gossip mills. While Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar were in love with her, Hema gave her heart to Dharmendra. Later, her marriage to Dharmendra became controversial. The couple has been blessed with two beautiful daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Hema and Dharmendra are now proud grandparents as their elder daughter Esha has two little girls, Radhya and Miraya. And Hema and Dharmendra’s younger daughter Ahana has a son, Darien. Hema often spends time with the little munchkins.

Nowadays, Hema often does shows in the company of her daughters, actor Esha Deol and younger daughter Ahana. Hema’s daughter’s weddings too were public affairs. In recent times, Hema is the sitting Member of Parliament from Mathura. Further, the evergreen actress was last seen in Shimla Mirchi, which also starred Rajkumar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

On her 72nd birthday today, here’s a look at some of her family and public pictures.

The picture with her mother is definitely very close to Hema’s heart. Take a look:

When Hema Malini launched her dance ballet, Esha’s daughter Radhya accompanied her. This is indeed a special picture.

This picture is from her hit film Sapno Ke Saudagar with her co-star and legendary actor Raj Kapoor.

Here’s another beautiful picture from Hema’s husband Dharmendra’s birthday.

This is one of the special pictures of Hema’s life with famous director Ramesh Sippy.

A nostalgic picture of Hema Malini and Dharmendra.

This is a beautiful family portrait featuring Hema, Dharmendra, their younger daughter Ahana, her husband and her son Daniel.

Pictures from her dance ballet, DURGA!

Hema's picture with honourable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

When the actress recorded her first Bengali song with legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

A still from the film 'Andha Kanoon' with legendary actor Rajnikanth.

Here's wishing Hema Malini, happy birthday!

