Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: 5 hook steps from the superstar's songs that continue to be a rage among fans

As Hrithik Roshan steps into another year of his life, we look back at the 5 iconic hook steps that the handsome star gifted his fans in his popular songs. Even today, fans continue to try to nail the handsome superstar's dance moves.

As much as it is a hard fact to sink in, has turned 47 today. The handsome superstar whose looks alone are enough to charm anyone continues to surprise his fans with his talent. From divine dancing to effortless on-screen performances, the War star surely seems to be arriving at the prime of his career. Even during exceptional circumstances such as the lockdown, Hrithik entertained his fans and kept giving them sweet treats with his handsome selfies on Instagram.

However, it is a known fact that the superstar enjoys a huge fan base for his dancing skills. And well, in his 20-year long career, Hrithik has set the screens on fire each time he has shaken a leg in a song. Be it is effortless moves or his sweet expressions, everything about the suave superstar impresses fans. So, today, on his birthday, we decided to take a look at the most iconic hook steps in his songs from various films. From Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai's Ek Pal Ka Jeena to War's Ghungroo, here are Hrithik's 5 hook steps that continue to be a rage among his fans.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000)

Oh, how can we forget the song from where the frenzy for Hrithik began? Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai broke all records and established Hrithik as one of the most loved dancing stars in the country back in 2000. The film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, witnessed huge success at the box office too. However, it was Hrithik's hook step in the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena that still is quite relevant and well, even younger generations of dancers are trying their hands at it. Recently, on New Year's Eve, Hrithik recreated the dance step at his party and well, fans went berserk all over again!

You Are My Soniya in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Just after his blockbuster stint in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hrithik left all his female fans swooning again with his effortless dance moves and flirtations with Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Pooja in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's song, You Are My Soniya. His steps from the song became a sure shot popular thing among the youth and many tried to recreate his magic on the hook line 'Keh do Na, keh do na, you are my Soniya.' His sweet expressions and dance impressed fans so much that they showered love on it that resulted in it’s an addition to his hit list!

Main Aisa Kyun Hoon in Lakshya (2004)

Well, this one is the toughest of them all to nail. The way Hrithik moved in the song Main Aisa Kyun Hu from Lakshya, only a handful of people can. How Hrithik managed to make extremely hard and difficult moves look lazy and effortless which was in sync with his character is commendable. The jaw-dropping twists and turns of the hook step and his slow-motion walk in the song surely is very hard to emulate, even till today. Well, proof of its success came when the song's choreography won the National Award the following year. Well, surely it is one of Hrithik's best and most effortless dance performances we’ve seen on screen.

Dhoom Again in Dhoom 2 (2006)

A franchise film in which Hrithik played a grey character was Dhoom 2. The handsome superstar aced many get-ups in the film as a thief and managed to win audiences over. However, it was the song in the film, Dhoom Again that featured him and that set the screens on fire. And, like every other Hrithik song, Dhoom Again's hook step became extremely popular among his fans. Many tried to emulate it and share videos on social media. However, the way Hrithik performed it along with other fluid moves in the song, we bet no one can!

Ghungroo in War (2019)

Is there anyone who has not yet tried the quickstep sort of a hook step that the birthday boy nailed in the song? We think not. The 2019 film gave fans a blockbuster track that featured Hrithik in a handsome avatar. With his cool looks and even amazing dance moves, the handsome superstar effortlessly made his way into people’s hearts. The song was a chartbuster and even till now, there are many fans of Hrithik who still are trying to nail the hook step of this one!

While many other songs like Bang Bang, Sitaron Ki Mehfil, Tu Meri, and the likes of these qualify to be on the list. But, each of them reinstates the fact that there isn't any superstar in the country, who can move as Hrithik can. While we wait for the handsome star to announce his next project, here’s wishing him, happy birthday!

