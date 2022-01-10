Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: 5 special moments of actor with ex wife Sussanne and kids that won the internet

He is known for hard work, talent, and good looks, yes, we are talking about Bollywood’s heartthrob Hrithik Roshan. When it comes to Hrithik, nothing but his Greek God looks are enough to make fans swoon. He is one of the actors who has managed to gain a massive fan following across the globe by his stellar performances. From ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ to ‘Bang Bang’, Hrithik has given us an impressive list of movies to binge-watch. While Hrithik always manages to stay in the headlines owing to his work, he is often seen in spotlight when it comes to his family. Hrithik Roshan’s divorce with ex-wife Sussanne Khan is still one of the most popular divorce cases of B-town. The superstar’s fans were heartbroken when the couple officially announced their split, however, the ex-couple remains friends and are often seen participating in most of the family gatherings. The ex-couple share two children named Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. As the actor turns a year older, here’s a look at five special moments of Hrithik with his family that took the internet by storm.

Family time

Recently, during lockdown Sussanne Khan moved back with the War actor so that they could spend time together with their sons. “When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and the news was out that a lockdown would be imperative, Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the more intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us. We realised early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another. With that thought in mind, and a heap full of love, we started on our lockdown adventure,” Sussanne had stated. Even Hrithik penned a beautiful note thanking his ex-wife.

Acknowledgement

In 2018, Hrithik had shared glimpses from his vacation with sons and Sussanne. Along with it, the ‘Krrish’ actor penned a heartfelt note as Sussanne captured some special moment with kids. “Here is Sussanne , my closest friend ( also my ex wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys. A moment in itself. It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas , it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided," Hrithik wrote. Click HERE to see. Movie Date Hrithik is often seen spending quality time with his sons and ex partner Sussanne. The family loves to watch movies together, and is frequently clicked by our paps. In December 2020, Hrithik shared a glimpse from his movie date with his family and the picture left his fans excited. Get-togethers Despite separation, the former couple has been on cordial terms and are often a part of family get togethers. On Hrithik’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s 71st birthday, Sussane, Hridaan, and Hrehaan all came together for celebrations. Sharing a glimpse, Hrithik wrote, “This sunday was Dads 71st birthday. We , his family with all our idiosyncrasies ended up having a GREAT time .I think that sentence says a lot. I suspect we are all growing up.” The beautiful family picture left internet into a tizzy. Appreciation posts Their separation never stopped them from appreciating each other. Recently, during Christmas, Sussanne gave her fans a sneak peek into the decor of her house. As soon as she shared the glimpse, Hrithik took to the comment section and wrote, “Wow Sussane. Looks amazing.” Isn’t that adorable? Click HERE to see.

