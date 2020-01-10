Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Katrina Kaif, Zoya Akhtar, Kriti Sanon and others pour him with wishes

Not only his fans but even Bollywood celebrities have been showering love and wish for Hrithik Roshan. From his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Katrina Kaif to Sonakshi Sinha, many celebs have wished the star.

made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2000 in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai opposite Ameesha Patel. The actor gained a lot of fame and popularity since her very first film. His die to for looks, killer dance moves and amazing acting skills made his fans go gaga over him. Today, the actor turns a year older and his fans are going crazy. As Hrithik celebrates his 46th birthday, fans have been pouring wishes and love for the actor on social media.

But not only his fans but even Bollywood celebrities have been showering love and wishes for the War actor. His Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star posted a stunning photo of Hrithik and wrote, "Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan. May the force be with you always." Sharing a throwback dance video of Hrithik with herself on her Insta story, Kriti wrote, "Happiestt birthday Hrithik Roshan!! Have the most amazing year ahead. Wish you love, happiness and all the success." She also wrote, "My dil was bekarar for this Kaho Na Pyaar Hai moment with you ever since your debut."

Check out Bollywood celebrities wishes for Hrithik Roshan here:

Happy bday to our very own Greek god @iHrithik !! Handsome is an understatement as is insanely hard working and talented! Wish you all the happiness, good health and success Duggu!! And after 15years I finally have a pic with you! Big hug #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/SiZjhToRGd — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) January 10, 2020

Even Bipasha Basu, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, wished the superstar on his birthday. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan took to social media to share a sweet note for Hrithik and shared some adorable photos with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne wrote, “Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye... you are the most incredible Man I know.. #tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020 #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo.” Along with the wish, Sussanne shared photos of Hrithik with his sons.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff.

