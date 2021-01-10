Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff and others wish actor on his 47th birthday

Fans including celebrities are wishing Hrithik Roshan on his birthday. Many took to their social handle and posted adorable wishes for the actor.

The talented and renowned actor and dancer of Bollywood has turned a year older today. The actor, who is celebrating his 47th birthday, is also known as the Greek God of Bollywood. And to wish him on his special day, friends from the film fraternity have posted adorable messages for the actor on social media. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan also wished him and called him a great dad. His social account is flooded with birthday wishes from his fans.

While thanking Hrithik Roshan for being his inspiration, actor Tiger Shroff shared scenes from the film War. He wrote on his Instagram, “Jo seekha aapse seekha.” He shared many action scenes from the film which was a blockbuster hit and the songs which went on to become super popular.

Some of the other celebrities who took to social media to shower some birthday love on Hrithik, was who wished the actor. He shared a picture where both can be seen shaking hands and laughing. He wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday. Big hug and love." Sonali Bendre also wished the actor on his birthday. She wrote, "May you always keep shining. Have a super one."

Riteish Deshmukh also took to his Instagram and shared a picture of Hrithik Roshan. He wrote, “Happy birthday My friend.”

Check out Hrithik Roshan's birthday wishes by Bollywood celebs:

Vicky Kaushal, , also took to their Instagram handle and wish the actor on his birthday.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War and but it is speculated that he and Deepika are coming together in a film. The actress had dropped a hint on her birthday. However, there is no official announcement till now. The actor rocked the box office with Super 30 and War last.

