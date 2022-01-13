Happy Birthday Imran Khan: Did you know the actor proposed to Juhi Chawla when he was 6?

Imran Khan fans have a big reason to celebrate today. After all, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor is turning a year older today. To note, Imran became a household name with his performance in the 2008 release Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na opposite Genelia D’Souza and carved a niche for himself in the audience’s heart. And while the social media is abuzz with posts wishing Imran on his special day, did you know that he had proposed a renowned actress at the age of 6?

Well, this revelation was made by Juhi Chawla on micro-blogging site Twitter as she showered love on Imran Khan. In her tweet, Juhi called Imran as her youngest suitor ever. She tweeted, “Imran proposed to me when he was 6 years old ..!!!!…. heere ki pehchaan tab se hai usmein ..!!!! Happy Happy Birthday to my youngest suitor ever ..!!!! A 100 trees for you Imran …” Interestingly, Imran in one of his press interactions, the I Hate Luv Storys actor stated, “While growing I had a huge crush on Juhi Chawla. I loved her in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. I actually proposed to her as a child”.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma had also showered birthday love on social media and wrote, “Happy birthday Imran! Wishing you love and light always”. To note, Imran, who is known for movies like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Kidnap, Break Ke Baad, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, has taken a break from acting after his 2015 release Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut.

