Happy Birthday Imtiaz Ali: 5 adorable PICS of the filmmaker with daughter Ida Ali that capture their bond

Imtiaz Ali, one of the country’s most-loved and talked-about filmmakers is celebrating his 51st birthday today! In his career in the entertainment industry, Ali has been the man behind several memorable films and performances which continue to be part of pop culture and the collective cultural memory of the country. From Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar and Tamasha and Alia Bhatt’s Highway, to Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jab We Met, Imtiaz is definitely one of the first names to come to mind when one talks about contemporary and new-age romance in Hindi cinema. It won’t be wrong to say that the filmmaker, writer, producer has earned a loyal fan base with his aesthetic and philosophy in cinema. His upcoming projects include She season 2 and Chamkila with Parineeti Chopra.

Imtiaz Ali's moments with daughter Ida Ali

On Imtiaz Ali’s birthday today, let’s shift our focus from his professional life to his personal life, and take a glimpse into his heartwarming bond with his daughter Ida Ali. For the unversed, Imtiaz is a proud father to Ida, whom he had with his ex-spouse Preety Ali. Ida, who too is a filmmaker, often takes to Instagram and shares sweet pictures with her father, which truly speak of and capture their bond. Let’s take a look!

Baby Ida with ‘Dada’

Last year, when Imtiaz turned 50, Ida shared a slew of throwback photos featuring herself with her father. In the photos, we can see an adorable baby Ida in some precious moments with Imtiaz. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “My dada is 50! Even though it doesn’t look like a hug to you.) @imtiazaliofficial”.

A family dinner with the Alis

Ida shared a bunch of photos on the ‘gram where she treated netizens to a glimpse of her family dinner with parents Imtiaz and Preety. If you swipe left, you will see a beautiful photo of Ida and Imtiaz, as the father-daughter-duo twinned in black.

A family portrait

Imtiaz, Preety, and Ida pose together for a happy family portrait in this sweet post. This time around, Imtiaz and Ida can be seen twinning in white!

“My tribe”

Imtiaz and Ida make for a savage ‘tribe’ in this photo. The happiness on their faces is quite evident as they pose for a click in the valleys of Kinnaur. Sharing these photos, Ida captioned the post, “My tribe” which reflects on the strong bond she has with the Tamasha director.

A proud Dad

What’s Holi if not enjoyed with one’s loved ones!? Well, Ida and Imtiaz clicked a happy selfie after the former had a blast in the festival. Ida wrote that her dad was proud she came back looking like this. Adorbs, isn’t it?

