Happy Birthday Imtiaz Ali: Did you know the ‘Rockstar’ director has acted in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday?

Prolific filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has weaved some of the finest love stories of Hindi cinema on the silver screen. A host of legendary characters like Jordan from ‘Rockstar’ came out of his imagination. Imtiaz’s debut directorial titled ‘Socha Na Tha’ released in 2005 and since then, the director has played his part in presenting some of the most beloved films on the screen including ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Rockstar’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, and ‘Tamasha’, amongst others. His last two films ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ starring and ‘Love Aaj Kal’ with Kartik Aaryan did not prove to be as successful on the box office.

An interesting fact about Imtiaz is that before becoming a director, he did a little acting stint in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial ‘Black Friday’. Anurag and Imtiaz have been friends for a long time and participated in their quest together to make films in Bollywood. The film boasted of some of the finest performances while Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s cameo in the film takes the cake, Imtiaz played the role of Tiger Memon’s brother Yakub. His role only lasted for a short while on the screen. Even director Anurag Kashyap has marked his presence in front of the camera towards the end of the film when Pavan Malhotra’s character receives arms and explosives in a boat in the night.

Apart from directing, Imtiaz has acted as a writer in several films including ‘Ahista Ahista’, ‘Cocktail’, and ‘Laila Majnu’, which he produced as well. In 2020, Imtiaz forayed into the world of web series and acted as a creator behind Vijay Varma starrer ‘She’.

