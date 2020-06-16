Happy Birthday Imtiaz Ali: From Geet to Jordan, filmmaker's strong characters that have set him apart

As Imtiaz Ali turns 48, we decided to take a look at the filmmaker's characters which have set him apart and put him under the spotlight.

If you ever happen to google Bollywood trivia, you will end up being introduced to hundreds of online quizzes that are ready to test your Bollywood knowledge at the drop of a hat. While some tend to be extremely difficult, many others are full of pop culture references. And invariably, one would find a question related to Geet's character from Jab We Met. Such has been the popularity of Geet from Imtiaz Ali's directorial that the character is quoted by fans even today -- Main apni favourite hu. Geet, which was played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, was almost an ode to her own self as the actress confessed that she is much like Geet in real life.

Over the years, Imtiaz Ali has given us many characters to cherish. From his debut film Socha Na Tha to his latest Netflix web series 'She', the immensely talented Imtiaz's strong characters have often resonated with the audiences and struck a chord. For the unversed, Imtiaz began his career in the television space as he directed shows like Kurukshetra on Zee TV and Imtihaan for Doordarshan.

It was only in 2005 that he made his debut with Socha Na Tha starring Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia which went on to receive positive response through the years. Since then, Imtiaz's films have introduced us to various characters that have been etched in our memories. Today, as Imtiaz Ali turns 48, we decided to take a look at the filmmaker's characters which have set him apart and put him under the spotlight.

Geet from Jab We Met

This bubbly and full of life character was seamlessly brought to life on celluloid by Imtiaz Ali and his team. With casting of Kareena Kapoor Khan spot on, Imtiaz Ali took us on a ride when he introduces Geet on the train and her larger than life family later in the film. Kareena won hearts with her performance and dialogue delivery and when hurt, rejection and depression strikes her in the latter part of the film, it hits the audiences equally hard. Geet from Jab We Met has definitely stood the test of time.

Jordan from Rockstar

An intense and anguished musician played by , Imtiaz Ali's portrayal of Janardhan Jakhar aka Jordan was a huge hit among the audiences. While the film opened to mixed reviews, Jordan's character was unlike anything the audiences had seen in recent times. A flawed romantic tale with its songs and music at the heart of it, Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar is considered to be one of his finest works to date.

Mahabir Bhati from Highway

Played by the talented Randeep Hooda, Imtiaz Ali made women fall in love and swoon over an abductor. Mahabir Bhati, who abducts Veera Tripathi played by in the film, was loved by thousands for the journey he and Veera set on. From being intimidating as an antagonist to lowering his guard eventually and falling in love, it was a delight to watch Mahabir Bhati's journey. Imtiaz Ali had once revealed, "Mahabir is also pure enough not to be a prototypical villain. Only later in the film, certain things are revealed about him, why he’s an oppressor."

Ved Vardhan Sahni from Tamasha

Ved Vardhan Sahni could easily be one of the most complex characters written by Imtiaz. By using story telling as one of the key components, Ranbir Kapoor as Ved was a delight to watch on screen. From a lively personality to his monotonous routine, Ved's contrasting life was a treat for movie buffs. Ranbir as Ved gave yet another award-worthy performance to remember. His chemistry with Deepika as Tara was one of the major highlights of the film.

Meera Pandit from Love Aaj Kal

Played by , the character of Meera Pandit in Imtiaz Ali's original Love Aaj Kal was simple and hearfelt. The actress played her part with much sincerity and Ali made us resonate with her feelings every step of the way. With her career beckoning and true love on one side, the film and characters hold relevance to this day. Deepika as Meera was not only impressive, but made an indelible mark.

Which is your favourite Imtiaz Ali film or character? Let us know in the comments below.

Here's wishing Imtiaz Ali a very happy birthday!

