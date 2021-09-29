Happy Birthday Inaaya Naumi Kemmu: 5 times parents Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu spoke about her cute moments

In September 2017, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu embraced parenthood as they welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Ever since then, the little one has not only been the center of their world, but their world itself – Kunal has declared this several times on social media. The dotting parents often share adorable pictures and videos featuring Inaaya on Instagram, which go viral in a jiffy. Speaking of videos, there was one where Inaaya was seen singing a prayer in her broken toddler voice, and it turned out to be the sole reason for the internet to collectively melt.

As Inaaya, with her grey-green eyes and curious gaze turns all of 4 today, on September 29th we look back at a few times when parents Kunal and Soha spoke about her many cute moments.

1. Inaaya finds friends in dogs, peacocks, and rabbits

A glance at Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram account will tell you that Inaaya loves spending time with her animal friends. In an interview, when Kunal Kemmu was asked about the family’s vacation at the Pataudi Palace, he reportedly said, “That was the very few times, since last year, where I got to travel with my family. It felt very good as we had access to the garden where Inaaya could play with the dogs. Also keeping her company were the rabbits and peacocks there. It’s great that she got to spend some time outdoors. It was a blessing."

2. When Inaaya told Kunal “I love you to the moon and back”

On his appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show ‘What Women Want’, Kunal was asked about a time when he felt that he had achieved it all as a father. The actor replied “Mujhe nahi lagta ki ek aisa moment hota hai kyunki yeh moment aate rehte hain. Aaj, in fact, yeh hua, Soha ghar pe nahi thi aur main laptop pe kuch kaam kar raha tha aur vo khaana khaane apne kamre me ja rahi thi toh she came running to my room. And she said, “Papa I’m going to have lunch now. After that you’ll come and play with me?” I said, “Yeah of course, you just tell me whenever you want me to come.” She said, “Papa I love you.” I said, “I love you”. Then she said, “I love you to the moon and back.” Mujhe nahi pata yeh usne kab seekha hai. Maybe it was something Soha said. Mere liye pehli baar yeh hua and you know, that was the moment where I am like, beta sab le jaa. Bol kya chahiye tujhe. Toh I think these moments keep happening where you feel that I don’t know what more I can feel as a father.”

3. When Soha revealed that Inaaya is the real boss of the house

In an interview with Hello! Magazine, Soha was asked what changes Inaaya had brought into their lives. The Rang De Basanti actress replied, “But ultimately it is just us at home. So, it’s quite different. The obvious change for me is that I am used to being in control of things. I am a control freak. I like to plan and organise things, whether it’s fitness, eating on time and getting my ten hours of sleep. All of that has gone out of the window. I’m no longer the boss, Inaaya is. Life revolves around her.”

4. When Kunal said Inaaya is the biggest diva

In his stint on sister-in-law Kareena’s aforementioned show, the actress had asked him who in their family would get an award for being the biggest diva. To this, Kunal replied that it would have to be his daughter Inaaya.

5. When Inaaya and Kunal spoke ‘a language of their own’

In February last year, Soha took to Instagram to share an adorable video of Inaaya and dad Kunal communicating in ‘a language of their own’. As Inaaya formed her own words (read sounds), Kunal being the dotting father he is, responded in a similar way.

Isn’t Inaaya a whole bundle of joy? We wish Inaaya Naumi Kemmu a very happy 4th birthday!

ALSO READ: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu shows us how to roll perfect round rotis and it is bound to melt your heart; WATCH