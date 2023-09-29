Happy Birthday Inaaya Naumi Kemmu: 7 aww-worthy pics of little one with Taimur, Jeh, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu

Today marks the 6th birthday of the adorable little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the beloved princess of her parents, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Since her arrival in 2017, she has brought immense joy to her parents and their family. Soha and Kunal frequently delight their followers by sharing snapshots and videos of their daughter, offering glimpses into their precious moments and strong family bonds. Inaaya also shares a close-knit relationship with her cousins, Taimur and Jeh, the children of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On this special occasion, here are seven cherished pictures of Inaaya with her loving family.

Inaaya’s New Year’s with parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

This photo was taken during New Year's in January. In the image, Inaaya is perched on her father Kunal's lap, while Soha occupies the armrest of the chair. The loving couple shares a tender gaze, while their stylish daughter strikes a pose for the camera. In her caption, Soha wrote, “This is just the beginning ... 2023 be good to us #2023 #newyear.”

Inaaya and Taimur Ali Khan praying together

This endearing photo, shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on a previous birthday of Inaaya, captures a touching moment. In the shot, Inaaya and Taimur are seen in prayer, their eyes closed. Kareena captioned this sweet picture with, “I don’t know what you both are praying for…but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today …Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me… @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu Happy birthday Princess Innaya…love you lots…”

Inaaya is her dad Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Jaan’

On Inaaya's 5th birthday, Kunal shared this lovely picture, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. He expressed, “Happy Birthday my Inni boo. 5 years have gone by like the 5 bedtime stories we read in 5 minutes. I now understand what parents mean when they say that kids grow up too fast. But I look forward to growing younger with you everyday my jaan. Love you to the moon and back.”

Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya’s mother-daughter bonding

In this delightful picture, Soha and Inaaya are seated on the floor, both wearing face packs. Soha captioned the photo as, "Sunday spa day." The striking resemblance between mother and daughter is quite evident in this charming shot!

Inaaya being a big sister to Jeh Ali Khan

In this touching photo shared by Saba Pataudi, little Jeh is seen clutching onto his older sister, Inaaya. The caption beautifully expresses the sentiment: “BiG Sis… I got you #jehjaan. Inni holding his hand.... Is just the start of the journey the two embark on.... Big sister to her cousins. Mahsha'Allah.”

Inaaya tying Rakhi to Taimur Ali Khan

This adorable picture is from a previous Raksha Bandhan celebration, where Inaaya is seated on her mother's lap, tying a Rakhi to Taimur. Soha aptly captioned it as, “Bound together.”

Inaaya and her family

This heartwarming family photograph was captured during Raksha Bandhan 2023. In the image, Inaaya is nestled in Sara Ali Khan's lap, surrounded by her mother Soha, Saif, Kareena, their children Taimur and Jeh, Saba, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Inaaya, with her eyes closed, adds a touch of innocence to the frame. Soha captioned the photo with, “Hum nau saath hain.”

