Happy Birthday Irrfan: THESE unknown facts prove the Angrezi Medium star's talent and hard work

As Irrfan celebrates his 53rd birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the incredible actor who is way beyond box office numbers.

Conviction, hard work, determination, talent and unconventional approach – these things have become synonymous to Bollywood actor Irrfan who has carved a niche in the industry by paving his own path. In the world ruled by the three Khans – , and , Irrfan proved that he was different and is least affected by the box office numbers. The Angrezi Medium star has literally been a self-made man and has been an example of par excellence with his remarkable journey to his credit.

Undisputedly, Irrfan has been one of the finest actors in Bollywood and he has given us some of the most incredible performances on the big screen. The Piku actor, who brought back the subtleness in the Indian cinema, has always managed to steal the limelight with his dedication towards work and brilliant performances. And as Irrfan turns a year older today, we bring you some lesser-known facts about the Maqbool actor that proves he is an epitome of luck, hard work and talent.

It was sheer luck by chance that Bollywood got a gem like Irrfan. Born in a business family in Rajasthan, the actor’s initial dream was to become a cricketer. In fact, becoming an actor was never on the cards for Irrfan. However, destiny had other plans for him, and soon, he earned a scholarship to study at the National School of Drama in 1984.

Interestingly, when Irrfan came to Mumbai to pursue his career in acting, he had worked as an air-conditioner repairman to meet the ends. In fact, among the first clients he visited for air-conditioner services happened to be legendary actor Rajesh Khanna.

Irrfan began his journey with television serials like Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Sara Jahan Hamara, Banegi Apni Baat, Chandrakanta, Shrikant. In fact, he played the role of the lead antagonist in television series Darr where he won the hearts of millions of hearts with his role of a psycho killer.

Irrfan stepped into Bollywood in 1988 with a cameo in Mira Nair's Academy Award nominated film Salaam Bombay. However, success didn’t come easy to him. In fact, there came a time in the 1990s when Irrfan had planned to quit acting. But in 2001, Asif Kapadia’s The Warrior happened which gave him a much-deserved recognition in the showbiz world. We are glad Irrfan didn’t quit acting back then.

We all know that Irrfan adds an extra ‘r’ to his name. While many think of it as a numerology connection, the fact is that there is no superstition behind it. Instead, he added this extra letter to his name in 2012 because he liked the sound of it.

Ever since then, Irrfan has proved his mettle in Bollywood with movies like The Lunchbox, Talvar, Life In A…Metro, Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, etc. In fact, he also carved a niche in global cinema with his performances in Life of Pi, The Namesake, A Mighty Heart, Jurassic World and many more. The critics love him, the audience loves him, but Irrfan is never bugged with box office numbers. It is all about giving worthy performances for him.

The actor, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2018, refused to bog down and fought like a warrior only to make a wonderful comeback with Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium this year. And while we can’t wait for Irrfan to spread his magic on the big screen once again, here’s wishing this incredible actor a very happy birthday.

Credits :Pinkvilla

