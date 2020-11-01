Happy Birthday Ishaan Khatter: Child artist to impressive choices, how Dhadak actor is a box full of mysteries

From showing promise in his first film to wowing us with his act in Mira Nair's latest series A Suitable Boy, birthday boy Ishaan Khatter has already received critical appreciation.

One of the most prominent young actors who has come to the fore in the last few years and impressed us with his work has been none other than Ishaan Khatter. He may have received not so positive reviews for his first commercial Bollywood film Dhadak, but the actor has been nothing short of a surprise ever since his first feature film Beyond the Clouds. Today, Ishaan celebrates his 25th birthday and also will be completing three years this month since his film career began.

However, the young and talented actor had his fair share of experience, before he stood in front of the camera, as he grew up amidst a family of actors. From mother Neelima Azim and father Rajesh Khattar to his older half-brother , Ishaan's world has been surrounded by world cinema and artists from all over.

Did you know that much before Ishaan made his debut on the big screen, he was also a child artist and starred with Shahid in the popular film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi back in 2005. Yes, the film which also starred Sanjay Dutt and Amrita Rao, featured an ensemble cast of child actors including Parth Dave and Shweta Basu Prasad. As a 10-year-old, Ishaan was simply adorable and goofy on camera.

Fast forward to 10-12 years later, Ishaan began his career by working as an assistant director on Udta Punjab and then went on to make his debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds - an unconventional choice which took many by surprise. From showing promise in his first film to wowing us with his act in Mira Nair's latest television series A Suitable Boy, Ishaan has already received critical appreciation for his varied characters. With Khaali Peeli he proved he can also entertain us with his full on Bollywood masala act as well as his dance moves.

With just three films and 1 TV show in his kitty, Ishaan's fan following has grown multi-fold and even brought him international recognition. But what makes Ishaan give his best when he's in front of the camera. In a 2019 chat, the actor had once revealed the precious advice he received from his brother Shahid Kapoor.

Ishaan revealed, "My brother (Shahid Kapoor) once told me that the moment between action and cut is yours, everything else is secondary. He said find that honest moment and, while everything else could help, finding your honest moment will let you live it in front of the camera."

Adding, "What I think he meant was sometimes you have these pre-conceived ideas to perform in a certain manner and this will be effective and look good, but sometimes when you’re working with other actors, in a certain environment things, don’t play out the way you have imagined it in your head. Every consequence is not in your control. So, it’s really a cool thing to be that much in self-control but has that much potent and surrender to go with the moment, and go with the flow and most often that is the most beautiful thing to happen."

Well, with war drama Pippa and horror comedy Phone Bhoot in his kitty, we cannot wait to see how Ishaan Khatter blows our mind next. Here's wishing the talented actor a happy 25th birthday!

