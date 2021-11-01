Happy Birthday Ishaan Khatter: Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! To Pippa, how the star proves to be a versatile actor

Bollywood has witnessed several talented actors over the years who have managed to win hearts with their stupendous acting skills. Amid this, there have been several sibling duos who have carved a niche for themselves - from Karisma Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana-Aparshakti Khurana, Vicky Kaushal-Sunny Kaushal, etc. Interestingly, the list is incomplete without mentioning Shahid Kapoor and his brother Ishaan Khatter who have also grabbed attention with their amazing bromance and adorable equation.

While Shahid Kapoor has emerged to be one of the most talked about and bankable stars with films like Haider, Kabir Singh etc, his brother Ishaan Khatter has been the new talent of the industry. Just four movies old (including his debut as a child artist), Ishaan has proved that he is here to stay. With each movie, Ishaan has managed to prove his versatility and enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, as this young house of talent turns a year older today, here’s a look at his versatile line of work.

Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! happens to be a fantasy comedy drama which was released in 2005. The movie, which features Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in the lead, marked Ishaan’s debut as a child artist and his innocence did win hearts. Apparently, the film drew inspiration from movies like Mudhal Thethi, It's a Wonderful Life, Naukri, Ghost and Bruce Almighty.

Beyond the Clouds

Helmed by Majid Majidi, this 2018 released drama film marked Ishaan’s big Bollywood debut as a lead actor. He was seen playing the role of a street hustler and drug dealer in the movie which was a general take on human relationships and revolved around the bond between siblings. Ishaan’s performance grabbed a lot of attention as he looked promising with his stint.

Dhadak

Released in 2018, Dhadak marked Janhvi Kapoor’s big Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the romance film was the official Bollywood remake of the Marathi movie Sairat. It was Ishaan’s first commercially successful movie and the audience was in awe of Ishaan’s boy next door role. Besides, his sizzling chemistry with Janhvi was on point.

Khaali Peeli

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead, Khaali Peeli was a typical Bollywood masala film. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli was released in 2020 wherein Ishaan was seen as a taxi driver and his swag as a true blue street smart Mumbaikar. While he was a treat to watch in the role, his sizzling chemistry with Ananya Panday won hearts and even sparked rumours of their love affair.

Upcoming movies

After winning hearts with his line of work so far, Ishaan is now making headlines for two of his upcoming projects. He will be trying hands on horror comedy in Gurmmet Singh directorial Phone Bhoot which also stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in lead. Besides, Ishaan will also be seen in a war drama titled Pippa. The movie is based on Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and tells the story of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon, Pippa will also star Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

