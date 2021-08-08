Happy Birthday Jaadoo: Hrithik Roshan’s alien friend from Koi Mil Gaya turns 21 today; Sussanne Khan reacts

Koi Mil Gaya was one such movie that remains close to many hearts. This sci-fi movie was the first of its kind in Bollywood. The and starrer introduced a cute character in all our lives, and its name was Jaadoo. The alien who was the support system of Hrithik’s character in the movie became a household name 18 years back. As Koi Mil Gaya clocks 18 years today, the War actor took to his Instagram to take you on a nostalgic ride and celebrate Jaadoo’s 21st birthday.

Sharing a few stills of Jaadoo from Koi Mil Gaya, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to express his fondness for his special friend. The first picture he posted was a pic of Jaadoo alone; in the second pic, he was accompanied by Hrithik. Sharing these pictures, the actor wrote, “To the one who filled Rohit’s and personally my life with happiness & magic. He held Rohit’s hand, healed his scars and made him believe in miracles. Jaadoo was merely 3 when he entered Rohit’s life. 18 years have passed by, he turns 21 today. Sometimes , I wonder how he would look like today!

What do you guys think? Happy birthday Jaadoo!”

Take a look:

Sussanne Khan took to the comments section and wrote, “sweetest face ever.” Even the director of the movie and Hrithik Roshan’s dad, Rakesh Roshan, commented, “Jaadoo a miracle Happy 18th Birthday.”

How many hearts for Jaadoo and Rohit’s unbreakable friendship?

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan returns to theatres with Farah Khan; Find out why