Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: Here’s why the actor is the champion for environmental and social activism

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff turned a year older on Tuesday, February 1. Apart from his prolific filmy career, the Hero actor has been actively involved in supporting various environmental and social causes. For those unaware, Jackie Shroff owns an organic farm, where he grows organic plants, herbs and trees. The star is also the brand ambassador of Thalassemia India and over the years has supported many causes including HIV/AIDS awareness and abolishment of female foeticide.

In addition to this, Jackie Shroff has also funded the treatment and education of many underprivileged children. Be it planting trees or donating an ambulance, in the past we have seen him involved in waging war against social malpractices. Hence, on the special occasion of Jackie Shroff’s birthday, here we have curated a few times when the actor became the champion for environment and social activism.

Protect Animals

Just one look at Jackie Shroff’s Instagram account proves that he is a massive animal lover. Time and again, the star takes to his social media to give voice to the plight of animals. Not only does urgers followers to love and protect animals but he also contributed in rescuing several street dogs.

Plant Trees

Jackie Shroff is a humongous supporter of the slogan ‘Go Green’. He has held several campaigns to plant trees in the past.

Save Environment

Time and again, Jackie Shroff reminds his social media followers to keep our surroundings neat and hygienic with his posts. Amid COVID-19, it has also become mandatory to keep our environment clean for a healthy life.

Plight for Thalassemia

As mentioned earlier, Jackie Shroff is the brand ambassador of Thalassemia India. He often provides monetary relief to underprivileged people suffering from this disease.

