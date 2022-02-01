Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma & others wish B-town's beloved Bhidu

Jackie Shroff is one of the biggest stars of his time. The actor may have aged but still enjoys a massive fan following and his fans love his humour and style. Even today he can manage to make the crowd laugh at his jokes and his acting skills are still appreciated. Well, today Jackie is celebrating his birthday and social media is filled with wishes from his fans. Not only fans, even Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan and Jackie’s own son Tiger Shroff took to their Instagram handle to wish the evergreen star.

In her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Jackie Shroff in which he is wearing a white coat over a white shirt and looks dapper in black sunglasses. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Jackie Sir!” Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback picture of him as a young boy sitting on a table as Jackie stands beside him as he has kept his one hand on Jr Bachchan’s shoulder. Both of them can be smiling in this black and white picture as Abhishek wrote, “The coolest of them all!!!” Jackie’s son Tiger Shroff too took to his Instagram handle to share a collage of his dad from his movies over the years and wrote, “Happy 18th Birthday to the Best dad love u sooo muchhh. God bless u always with the best health hope I manage to make you a little more proud this year the way im so proud to be your son #ultimate hero. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the actor and wish him.

Take a look:

Meanwhile talking about Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff, he made headlines when he posted an unseen photo with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. They both were smiling along with a few friends in the picture. Recently, the duo had celebrated New Year together in the Maldives.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in the film Heropanti 2 alongside Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria and Ganapath which is an action-thriller film and is directed by Vikas Bahl.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: Here’s why the actor is the champion for environmental and social activism