Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: Why is Ram Lakhan actor called Jaggu Dada? Reason will leave you emotional

Jackie Shroff is not just a Bollywood star. He is also the man who is known by not just big celebs but also by the locals in Mumbai who have nowhere to go. He is often the one who picks up calls at odd hours and is always there to help the needy. As he celebrates his birthday today (February 1), we take a look at how this gem of a person became everyone’s Jaggu Dada.

The touching story behind Jackie Shroff becoming Jaggu Dada

The veteran Indian actor is known worldwide by the name Jackie Shroff. But ever since he was a child, people started calling him Jaggu Dada. Even today, many industry people and even outsiders fondly recognize him with this name. In an old interview with Simi Garewal for Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, the actor shared the tragic and heartwarming tale of him becoming the messiah of sorts for the citizens of Mumbai.

While talking to the host, the Ram Lakhan actor revealed that it was because of his late elder brother that he became Jaggu Dada. After the tragic demise of his brother, he took over his responsibility and started looking after the people of his chawl. He said, “I became a rough guy, and I started looking after my area without meaning to look after people around because my brother was doing that. He died.”

He further revealed that his brother, who was a kind-hearted soul, drowned in the quest to save another drowning person. Sharing more about the incident, the Phone Bhoot actor divulged, “He tried to save somebody without knowing how to swim, and he just got tired in. Some people came and took him out, but it was too late.” He said their father, an astrologer, tried to alert him by saying, ‘Today is a bad day. Don’t go out’. But he went out.

Shroff added, “He didn’t go to work, though. I saw him drown. I was watching. I was 10 and scared. I didn’t even jump in the sea. I would have gone, too. We tried to throw a line, he caught it, it slipped from this guy’s hand, he struggled for some time, then he (his brother) went with him. So, I have seen the maximum anybody can see. Losing your own brother, who was like your protector, dying in front of your eyes in a sea is horrible.” Since then, he started caring for the slum community just like his brother.

Jackie Shroff said he still visits the chawl he lived in for 33 years

Jackie Shroff is known for his peculiar style and friendly nature and, nowadays, for the sapling he brings to every event and gifts to the hosts. But the megastar never has all the luxuries he enjoys today and used to live in a chawl in Mumbai. While talking to Siddharth Kannan earlier, the Sooryavanshi actor told him that he had just returned from there.

He added that he was there to celebrate the 89th birthday of a woman who used to live opposite his house in the locality. “I just returned from there. There’s Vimla Ben, who lives opposite the Chaali; she gave me Dhebra. Then we celebrated her 89th birthday. Then, I met the old people of the area and the mechanics. I even thought of buying a room in that area, but there is so much paperwork to be done. Hence, I just went there, met the people, enjoyed the atmosphere, and returned home,” the birthday boy concluded.

