Happy Birthday Jacqueliene Fernandez: 7 times diva set Internet on fire with her oh-so-hot photos

Jacqueliene Fernandez is one of the gorgeous and glamorous divas of B-Town. The Sri Lankan beauty began her acting journey in the Hindi film industry in 2009 with Sujoy Ghosh’s fantasy drama, Aladin and since then, she has been charming audiences with her alluring beauty. After making her presence felt in Bollywood after delivering a scintillating performance in Murder 2, Fernandez went on to star in blockbuster movies like Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, and so on. Owing to her acting prowess and magnetic on-screen persona, Jacqueline has cemented her place as one of the noted female actors in Bollywood. While the shining star often bewitches her fans with her beguiling beauty, Jacky also knows how to sweep her fans off their feet with her flawless fashion and style. As the sizzling star turns a year older on Friday, we bring you some of the hot-smokin’ looks of the birthday girl, the one and only Jacqueline Fernandez, that will simply make your jaws drop! Take a look…

Lilac love

Leaving her fans and the Fashion Police impressed, recently Jacky posted a slew of delightful photos on the gram, donning a lilac pantsuit. While the blazer and matching bottoms made her look like a total boss babe, her cute cropped tank top made her look chic and sexy. The diva enhanced her sassy yet bossy look with cute heart shape studs and a silver watch. Jacky flaunted her new haircut as she struck beautiful poses in her lilac pantsuit.

Hello mermaid!

The birthday girl channeled her inner mermaid when she slipped into a stunning multi-color one-shoulder gown for an award show. Her pretty ‘Unicorn-ish’ ensemble featured a corset bustier and a thigh-high slit which gave a fine show of her toned legs. The subtle sequin detailing on the dress made her shine. Her purplish shimmery eye-make up made her look even more magical and she rocked chunky diamond studs and decorated her fingers with a matching statement ring.

Brown babe

Miss Fernandez never fails to blow our minds with her sartorial choices and this one particular look is proof! During the promotions of her 2022 movie, Attack, the actor wore a dark chocolate brown bodycon dress and looked like a total stunner. Her chic ensemble had a plunging neckline with a corset-style bodice and a figure-hugging silhouette. The Housefull star accessorized her ensemble with pair of diamond earrings. She painted her lips brown, wore light make-up with a slight tint of brown, rocked open hair with soft curls, and simply slayed

Oozing oomph and how!

When it comes to fashion Jacqueliene knows how to bring her A game. Last month, the Murder 2 star set the internet ablaze when she hopped on the ‘infinity bra trend’ and treated her fans and followers with a string of sexy pictures. To slay like a sassy queen, all she needed was a super sexy black bra-like crop top and low-rise blue jeans. While she showed off her toned abs in her bold black top, she made heads turn as she displayed her curvy waist and accentuated it with a golden waist chain. Her open hair, smokey eyes, and nude lipstick only made her look even more drop-dead gorgeous.

Advertisement

Ravishing in red

The Cirkus star looked ravishing when she channeled her inner Desi Girl in a glamorous red saree. While the ruffled border on her pallu added a tinge of glamour, her top-like blouse with feather detailing added the much-needed drama to her otherwise ethnic red number. She completed her traditional yet trendy red-hot look with nude makeup and a 70s-style ponytail that gave us vintage vibes.

Shimmer and slay

The birthday girl unleashed a massive frenzy on social media when she hopped on the blingy trend and pulled off an all-black sequined pantsuit. The damsel upped the ante as she wore a strappy spaghetti top with a lacy plunging neckline. Her shimmery oversized blazer and matching wide-leg pants made her look like a true-blue glam boss. To accessorize her blingy-bossy look, she decorated her neck with a chunky silver choker, wore stud earrings, and rocked black strappy heels. Her smokey eyes stole the show and how!

Advertisement

Purple power

Presenting Jacqueline Fernandez in all her glory! When it comes to upping the ante with fashion and style, Jacky sure knows how to do it right. The Kick star turned up the heat when she pulled off a purple co-ord set, featuring an off-shoulder crop top with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high skirt. She left her millions of fans and followers spellbound as she struck sexy poses in her vivacious purple summer outfit.