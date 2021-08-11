Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif drop love & wishes on actress' 36th birthday

Jacqueline Fernandez has taken another year round the sun and is celebrating her 36th birthday today. The actress, who has floored audiences with her performances on the big screen, received several wishes from her B-town colleagues and friends. Some actors, who without fail make it a point to wish co-actors, were at it again as they wished Jacqueline on her special day.

One of them was Anushka Sharma. The actress shared a stylised photo of Jacqueline on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy Birthday. Here's wishing you a splendid year ahead." Sonam Kapoor also shared two photos with her dear friend and wrote, "My dearest Jackie. Happy happy birthday you ball of sunshine. May nothing ever dim your sparkle. Lots of Love. "

Kareena also shared a heartwarming photo of Jacqueline and said, "Wishing you lots of chicken lollipops and friend wontons tonite. Have a fabulous one (sic)." As for Katrina Kaif, the actress shared a stunning photo of Jacqueline and wrote, "Happy birthday @jacquelinef143 may this year bring you even more smiles."

Take a look at all the wishes Jacqueline received:

