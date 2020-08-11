Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Five times the actress gave fitspiration to her fans amidst the lockdown

From yoga to sweating it out with tricky workouts Jacqueline Fernandez shares her fitness videos inspiring her fans to follow the same and live a healthy life amid the lockdown. Celebrating her birthday, here are five workout posts by the actress to help you stay fit & healthy.

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most sought after female actresses in Bollywood. She has appeared in some great movies like Kick, Race 2, Housefell 3, Judwaa 2 and many more and ever since then, the gorgeous star has been loved by millions worldwide. Apart from her acting skills, style statements and looks that are stunning, Jacqueline is known for her workouts that she loves and doesn’t like to miss out on. She loves all forms of workout including Yoga, sweating in the gym and more. With each of her workouts, Jacqueline manages to shell out goals for her fans.



Amid the lockdown, while we all were confined to the comfort of our homes, Jacqueline continued to be a fitness guru and inspire a slew of fans amid the lockdown. Her workout videos, without a doubt, set the internet on fire. She is one of the fittest actresses in the industry. Today, as she turns a year older on her birthday, we have combined some of her best fitness moments where she inspired her fans via social media amid the lockdown.

The actress shared and inspired her fans on how being consistent with yoga has taught her a valuable lesson of being in the moment during times when she’s been dealing with major anxiety.

The actress’ fitness routine has evolved amid the lockdown, she uploads glimpses during her workout showcasing tricky workout methods.

While staying at home is tough, Jacqueline inspires her fans to try out the inversion workout method as it improves circulation and blood flow.

She motivated her followers to try out at least 20 Surya namaskars per day sharing that she does 108 affirming it’s a great workout method.

Showing her fans how to do it right, the actress shares glimpses on how to stretch and keep your spine healthy amid the lockdown.

While we try to keep ourselves occupied amid the lockdown and get adjusted to the new normal, she reminds her followers to just breathe and listen to some music to calm their nerves.

Here’s wishing the gorgeous star, happy birthday!

