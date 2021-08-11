Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: THESE photos of actor’s love for furry companions will melt your heart

Having a nurturing and affectionate bond in one’s life is surely a blessing and actor Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys such a pure bond with her adorable furry animals. The Dishoom star is a proud mother to four Persian cats namely, Miumiu, Yoda, Loki and Xyza. Time and again, Jacqueline shares cute videos and photos featuring them on her Instagram space. Today, the Race 3 actor has turned a year older and on the special occasion of her birthday, here we have curated a few of her Instagram posts that displays her unfiltered animal loving nature.

Chronicles of Miumiu, Yoda, Loki and Xyza

Whenever Jacqueline is away for her professional commitments, she absolutely misses her fur-balls. From playing together, to joining her fitness session, the actor’s cats accompany her everywhere. Infact, Yoda apparently also loves to sit beside her, when the actor spends quality time reading.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s love for horse-riding

Jacqueline Fernandez’s love for horse-riding isn’t hidden from fans. Generally, the Dishoom star prefers to spend her holidays and weekends enjoying amazing horse-riding sessions at nearby stables. Take a look at it below:

Not only cats, but dogs, monkeys and goats too

Jacqueline Fernandez is not only a proud mother to her Persian cats, but she is also friends with other animals too. No matter where she goes, the actor seemingly tends to befriend furry companions and the below posts are a testimony to it.

Raising awareness about animal love

Jacqueline Fernandez has launched her own foundation, YOLO (You Only Live Once) to create and share stories of kindness. Under which, she has performed multiple activities to raise awareness for animal care. The actress takes charge herself by being on ground as the foundation is working with several NGOs to cater to different causes especially during the pandemic. Apart from this, time and again, Jacqueline also rallies for stray dogs, aquatic animals and many more.

