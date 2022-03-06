Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: 8 endearing moments of the actress with siblings Khushi, Arjun, Sonam Kapoor

It is Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday today! The elder daughter of legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Janhvi made her debut in showbiz with the 2018 film Dhadak, where she featured opposite Ishaan Khatter. Although only a few films old, Janhvi has successfully found her space in the big and glamorous world of Bollywood, already giving viewers a glimpse of her acting potential in films like Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena, and Roohi. She will next be seen in Goodluck Jerry, Milli, and Mr & Mrs Mahi.

Janhvi keeps her fans engaged through her social media space where she often treats them with little sneaks-peeks of her professional and personal lives. Speaking about personal life, the actress shares an extremely close bond with her family, especially her siblings. For the unversed, Janhvi has a younger sister Khushi Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are her half-brother and half-sister. Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor are producer Boney Kapoor’s children. The Mr & Mrs Mahi actress is also close to her cousins Sonam Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. All of them often drop adorable pictures with each other on their respective Instagram handles, leaving fans wanting more.

Today, on the 6th of March, as Janhvi turns a year older, let us have a look at a few of her endearing moments with her siblings.

When Janhvi went on a trip to Dubai with Khushi

When Arjun teased Janhvi for frowning in this picture

When big sister Sonam Kapoor shared the most adorable throwback pictures

When the Kapoor sisters posed for the perfect picture

When Janhvi celebrated Rakhi with (most of) her siblings

Here’s Janhvi Kapoor kicking off a ‘fierce’ Christmas with her sisters

Baby Janhvi with Arjun, Anshula, and Rhea Kapoor

A priceless hug between sisters before Janhvi and Khushi

Team Pinkvilla wishes Janhvi Kapoor a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor raises temperature as she struts in a bewitching little black dress; PICS