Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi REVEALS she wants to do a love story next; Says, ‘I’m romantic at heart’

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, and although the 22-year-old actress didn’t have any release in 2019, but Janhvi has already wrapped up two films. That’s right! Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Kargil Girl and RoohiAfzana, and as we speak, Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for Dostana 2. Now, while Roohi-Afzana is a horror comedy, and Kargil Girl is a biopic, and Takht being a period drama, this 23-year-old actress, who celebrates her birthday today, revealed that she is a romantic at heart and therefore, she wishes to do a hardcore love story next.

During an interview, Janhvi Kapoor said she tends to romanticize things in her head and therefore, just like all the girls, she too, is a sucker for love stories. “I want to do a love story as I am a romantic at heart and tend to romanticize things in my head. I haven’t had a chance to do another love story after Dhadak. I want to do the montage cuts, and love songs again,” shared Janhvi. Yesterday night, in order to ring in her birthday, Janhvi Kapoor decided to spend time with her family as she was snapped at Anshula Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai, and before going inside, when the paparazzi wished the Dhadak actress, she was all smiles and thanked them for their wishes.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the shooting of Kargil Girl, wherein she portrays the titular character, and that being of the first Indian woman air-force pilot, along with Srividya Rajan, in combat during the 1999 Kargil War. As per reports, Janhvi Kapoor will play a double role in Roohi-Afzana, and also, Janhvi will be seen sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar in ’s Takht

