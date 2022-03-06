Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma & others send wishes to the star

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in a horror-comedy Roohi, has turned a year older today and her social handle is filled with warm wishes. She has been getting wishes from everyone including Bollywood celebrities. Well, the actress is in Tirupati to make her 25th birthday more special. She has also shared pictures on her social handle. Even her sister Khushi Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor dropped special wishes for her. Apart from them, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and others have also sent her warm wishes on the social handle.

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram with Janhvi and wrote, “Happy happy birthday jannu all my love darling girl @janhvikapoor” Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday Janhvi.” Sara Ali Khan shared a collage of pictures with her and wrote, “Wishing you a year filled with lots of carefree laughter, adventurous, travels, Tamil music, fulfilling films, delicious food with healthy workouts, peace, love.” Ananya Panday shared a childhood picture and wrote, “Happy birthday Janhvi ! Idk why I feel the need to fish out this picture on all ur bdays but it’s so cute.”

Shanaya Kapoor also shared a series of childhood pictures on Janhvi’s birthday.

Take a look here:

Boney Kapoor shared a throwback pic from Janhvi’s childhood days and wrote, “Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday beta”.

