Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sonam K Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Angad Bedi & others shower the star with wishes

On Janhvi Kapoor’s 23rd birthday, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Collin D’Cunha, Sharan Sharma, Maheep Kapoor and others wished the Dostana 2 star in their own special way. Check it out.

and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor set foot in Bollywood back in 2018 with her film Dhadak and managed to impress everyone with her innocent smile and performance. After a gap, she was recently seen in Ghost Stories which was loved. With an interesting line up of films in 2020, Janhvi is all set to begin another innings in Bollywood. Today, the Dhadak star turned 23 and celebrated her birthday with her loved ones at and Anshula Kapoor’s house.

However, wishes have been pouring in for the diva on social media from all her close ones. From Sonam K Ahuja to Anil Kapoor, her dear ones shared some endearing messages for her and wished Janhvi on her special day. Even her aunt Maheep Kapoor shared throwback photos of Shanaya Kapoor, and Janhvi on Instagram and penned a sweet wish for the Dostana 2 star. Janhvi’s uncle, Anil wished her with words of wisdom and shared a throwback photo from their ramp walk.

Sonam too shared adorable photos and penned a note for Janhvi. Sonam wrote, “I have seen you as a child and have witnessed your journey in becoming a wonderful woman that you are today! Words can’t define how special you are to me! Love You @janhvikapoor.” Meanwhile, Angad Bedi, who will be seen playing Janhvi’s on screen brother in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, also wished Janhvi in a sweet way. Director Sharan Sharma and Dostana 2 director Collin D’Cunha penned a heartfelt note for the gorgeous diva. Janhvi’s birthday was made a special affair by sister Anshula as well, who shared a video of her cutting the cake on social media too.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday wishes:

