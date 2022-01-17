Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: 5 priceless pics that give us a sneak peak into the iconic lyricist's family life

Today, the world bows down in front of Jawed Akhtar. However, the renowned lyricist didn’t always have it easy for him. Javed Akhtar has had quite a ride, from being a radical writer in the 1970s to a thoughtful romantic who composed some of Bollywood's most famous melodies.

Despite winning 13 Filmfare Awards in all categories a writer can dream of, his feet never swayed from the grounds of reality and humility. He is a simple man, who loves his profession ardently, and loves his family even more. The legendary man is fiercely devoted to his loved ones, and it is often reflected in the sweet posts his family members upload on their respective social media spaces. On the occassion of Javed Akhtar's 77th birthday, we present to you some of the beautiful moments the Akhtar family shared on their social media that will forever be a source of love and inspiration for us.

Farhan’s birthday post for dad Javed on his 76th birthday

Exactly a year back, Farhan Akhtar shared a priceless childhood picture with his father to wish him on his birthday. The nostalgic black and white pic gave us a sneak peak into the sweet dynamic between the father and son. Farhan wrote, 'Happy birthday Pa. Love you.’ Interestingly, the post reflected the striking resemblance between the two.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar’s fun vacay pic

This one’s just too adorable! Shabana Azmi uploaded a lovely pic with her husband dearest Javed as they relished their time during their vacation in Spain. Azmi wrote, ‘In Spain some years ago.’

Zoya and Javed’s gorgeous frame worthy pic

You know, daughters are always daddy’s little princesses! Zoya Akhtar and Javed Akhtar share a super tight bond. Last year on Father’s Day, Zoya shared an absolutely gorgeous pic with Javed and wrote, ‘His Day #fathersday #myluckyday' Did she just write ‘my lucky day’? Too cute!

Akhtar Family’s Diwali post

A new Diwali tradition that has cropped up during these digital times is to put up a cute ‘From me and mine to you and yours’ family posts on Instagram. Well, of course this cute family had to hop on this trend. Shabana shared a happy family pic on Diwali where all the four members wore colour coordinated outfits in yellow. She wrote, '#Diwali mubarak sabko.Khushi shanti mohabbat sabko miley’

Cute Shabana-Javed Christmas post

We just had to include this pic because of the sheer amount of cuteness it has! The beautiful duo wore cute Christmas hats and gave off the best Christmas vibes: happy and cheerful!

