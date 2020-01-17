Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: 5 soul stirring lyrics penned by the veteran which you will cherish forever

As Javed Akhtar turns a year older today, we bring you some of his best lyrics which have touched our hearts.

Bollywood has been home to several musical legends who have given us some of the most memorable songs and music. Amid these legends, there is one person who has found a deep place in our hearts with the magic of his words and has been instrumental in giving Bollywood some golden songs. It is renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar, fondly known as Jadu. His command over the Urdu language, the flair of expressing the most difficult emotions in the most beautiful way and the way its strike the right chord with our hearts has been impeccable.

Interestingly, the national award winning lyricist has penned down several soul stirring lyrics which range from romantic ballads to songs giving hope along with many heart wrenching numbers. Javed’s writing resonates every emotion of life in the most stupendous manner. Undoubtedly, his work will always be celebrated and cherished forever by every generation. In fact, with every passing year, Javed Akhtar’s words are becoming more and more relevant for the millennials. Needless to say, he is a treasure for the Indian Cinema. So, as Javed Akhtar is turning 75 today, here are some of the songs penned by our Jadu which left a lasting impression on our hearts:

Chaand Taare from Yes Boss

This song from ’s 1997 release Yes Boss was penned by Javed Akhtar and happens to be a perfect fit for Bollywood’s King Khan. ‘Chaand Taare’ perfectly describes the emotions of every young man and even woman who aspires to make it big in the world. And the way SRK has presented the song, he made us groove to the tunes as well.

Kitni Baatein Yaad Aati Hain from Lakshya

This emotional number resonates the heartbreaking emotions of break up and the pain that comes along. ‘Kitni Baatein Yaad Aati Hain’ talks about all the unsaid things which one forgets to express while being in a relationship. And the way Hariharan and Sadhana Sargam sang it, it did strike the right chord with our hearts.

Sandese Aate Hain from Border

Who isn’t aware of the selfless services of the Indian Army? While they stay strong while guarding the nation and protecting the deshwasi, deep down these braveheart soldiers also miss their families. And this emotion was perfectly portrayed by Javed Akhtar in the song Sandese Aate Hain from the movie border. The song captured the happiness of hearing from their loved ones and the sadness of staying away from them at the same time.

Kal Ho Naa Ho from Kal Ho Naa Ho

Another favourite from Shah Rukh Khan starrer, this title track of Kal Ho Naa Ho talks about living every moment of the life to the fullest and with zest. Life is quite unpredictable and no one has a clue about how tomorrow will unfold. So, as per Javed Akhtar’s words, “Har Pal Yahan, Jee Bhar Jiyo, Jo Hai Sama, Kal Ho Na Ho.”

Jaane Kyun Log Pyaar Karte Hain from Dil Chahta Hai

In this time of frequent love affairs, Jaane Kyun Log Pyaar Karte Hain from and starrer Dil Chahta Hai gives you all the reason to ‘come and fall in love’. However, at the same time, it also gives a contrasting perspective of the same. The amusing melody, the lyrics and Aamir-Preity’s cute chemistry has made this song an evergreen number.

While we still cherish these numbers, we wish Javed Akhtar keeps spilling magic through his pen. Here’s wishing him a very happy birthday.

