Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: Did you know ‘Dekha Ek Khawab’ from Silsila was the first song he wrote?

Javed Akhtar is celebrating his birthday today. The legendary lyricist, poet and writer has many hit songs in his kitty, but there are some facts about him that are still unknown.

The film Silsila starring Amitabh Bachchan, , Sanjeev Kumar and is still one of the most talked about films for many reasons. One of the reasons was Amitabh and Rekha's affair. But many don’t know that this film made the career of legendary lyricist, poet and writer Javed Akhtar. January 17 marks the birthday of Javed Akhtar. He was born in 1945 in Gwalior and belongs to a family of poets and songwriters. Javed was named Jadu initially by his parents.

Established as lyricist

Akhtar has written many hit songs like Ek Do Teen from Tezaab and Raat Ki Daldal from 1947: Earth, Kuch Na Kaho from 1942: A Love Story, Sinbad the Sailor from Rock On!!, etc. But it was Dekha Ek Khwab from Yash Chopra’s hit film Silsila that established Javed as a lyricist. It all started when Chopra was making Silsila and was looking for a lyricist. He asked singer Lata Mangeshkar for recommendations and she suggested Akhtar’s name. Till then only a few friends knew about Javed writing poetry.

While describing the song, Javed said, “It was a completely love song which equally pays attention to the tulips.” He got the romance expression from Holland.

Javed started his career as a screenwriter for Rajesh Khanna’s Haathi Mere Saathi. He had a long association with screenwriter Salim Khan and the duo were famously known as Salim-Javed. They both had written 21 Bollywood films together, including Andaz, Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar among others. Apart from films, Javed has also given hit songs such as Main Aur Meri Tanhai (Silsila), Panchi Nadiya (Refugee), Dard-E-Disco (Om Shanti Om), Jashn-E-Bahara (Jodhaa Akbar) among others.

Javed has been honoured with Padma Shri in 1999 and Padma Bhushan in 2007. He also won National Film Awards and Sahitya Akademi Award in Urdu in 2013.

Lesser known facts about Javed Akhtar:

The legendary poet was homeless when he came to Mumbai. He struggled a lot to get a break in Bollywood. Javed used to sleep under trees till he got shelter in the Kamal Amrohi studio.

Javed was born into a Muslim household, but later turned an atheist and even brought up his children Farhan Akhtar and Zoya as atheists.

Javed Akhtar has won 14 Filmfare Awards which include 7 for best lyrics and 7 for best scripts.

The lyricist's original name is Jadoo which was taken from a line in a poem written by his father: “Lamha, lamha kisi jadoo ka fasana hoga”.

Akhtar first married Honey Irani with whom he has two children Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. His first wife Honey Irani, also an actress and director, also shares the birthday on the same date.

Javed had divorced Honey Irani to marry Shabana Azmi, who is considered as one of the finest actresses of Indian cinema.

Javed created a controversy when he said that 'azaan' on a loudspeaker was haraam in India and that it causes discomfort to people. His statement was criticised by the Muslim community. He had tweeted, “In India for almost 50 yrs Azaan on the loudspeaker was HARAAM Then it became HaLAAL n so halaal that there is no end to it but there should be an end to it Azaan is fine but loudspeaker does cause of discomfort for others I hope that at least this time they will do it themselves.”

We wish Javed Akhtar a very happy birthday!

