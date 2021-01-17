Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt send best wishes to legendary lyricist

Celebrities Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt took to their social handle to wish one of Bollywood's finest lyricists Javed Akhtar as he turned 76-years-old today.

Bollywood legendary lyricist, poet cum writer Javed Akhtar has turned a year older today. Fans including celebrities have been sending him best wishes on his birthday and wishing him good health. Javed Akhtar doesn’t need an introduction, as he has given many hit songs, and continues to do so including Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Dil Chahta Hai title track.

He has also been honoured with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan awards. Actors , Anil Kapoor and took to their social handle and wished him.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Happy birthday Javed Sir, Wishing you lots of love, health & happiness.” Alia Bhatt said, “Happy birthday Javed Saab. I miss your meetings and long conversations and cinema and life! Here’s wishing you the best best year & I truly truly hope to see you very soon.’ Javed Akhtar started his career as screen writer and later shifted to writing lyrics. Today, his son Farhan Akhtar also shared a rare photo from his childhood to wish his father.

He wrote, "Happy birthday Pa. Love you. @jaduakhtar." Javed’s wife Shabana Azmi celebrated his achievements.

Take a look at Javed Akhtar's birthday wishes here:

Akhtar has written many hit songs like Ek Do Teen from Tezaab and Raat Ki Daldal from 1947: Earth, Kuch Na Kaho from 1942: A Love Story, Sinbad the Sailor from Rock On!!, etc.

He started his career as a screenwriter for Rajesh Khanna’s Haathi Mere Saathi and had a long association with screenwriter Salim Khan. The duo were famously known as Salim-Javed.

