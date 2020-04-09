Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: After Abhishek, Shweta Bachchan wishes mum with throwback photo

While Abhishek shared an adorable photo and message for mum Jaya Bachchan on her birthday, Shweta dug into the family photo archives and shared a picture from many moons ago.

Former actress and a current politician, , celebrates her 72nd birthday today. Her children -- actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan -- made sure to wish their mother on social media as soon as the clock struck 12. While Abhishek shared an adorable photo and message for his mum, Shweta dug into the family photo archives and shared a photo from many moons ago. In the photo, a young Jaya can be seen donning a simple saree as she reads a book.

Shweta's caption for the photo was rather poetic. While quoting poet EE Cummings, Shweta wrote, "I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go ...)-happy birthday Mama; I love U (with a little help from e e Cummings)." Apart from Jaya, Shweta and Abhishek can also be seen sitting next to their mum in the photo.

In fact, Shweta's daughter Navya Nanda commented, "You are daydreaming here also." To this, Abhishek replied, "at least she's not on the phone."

Check out Shweta's adorable wish for her mum Jaya Bachchan:

Isn't it heartwarming? Abhishek while wishing his mum wrote, "s every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you!" Both the posts received a whole lot of love.

