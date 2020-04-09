Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: PHOTOS of actress with Big B, Abhishek, Aishwarya & family that are pure gold

Happy birthday Jaya Bachchan: As Jaya Bachchan celebrates her 72nd birthday today, we rounded up few of her best photos with her family. Take a look!

celebrates her 72nd birthday today i.e. April 9, 2020, and besides being an actor, she is also a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party. Needless to say, Jaya Bachchan is one of the finest heroines of her times, and due to her incredible contribution to the world of cinema, she was awarded the Padma Shri by the government of India in 1992. Jaya Bachchan started her Bollywood career as a teenager in Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagar in 1963, however, it was in the year 1971 that she was seen as a leading heroine in Guddi. Post that Jaya Bachchan has featured in a series of films such as Uphaar, Koshish, Chupke Chupke, Mili, and Sholay, among others

Now, we all know that Jaya Bachchan is married to superstar Amitabh Bachchan and the two are parents to Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan, and today, on the occasion of Jaya’s 72nd birthday, we rounded up a series of photos of Jaya Bachchan with her family that proves that besides being an actor, she is a hands on mother and an even amazing wife. Thanks to social media, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Aishwarya often share photos with the entire khandaan.

In an earlier interview, Abhishek Bachchan, who is extremely attached to his mother had said that his relationship with ‘Maa’, as he fondly calls her, is that of a son and mother. “Growing up, I didn't like watching her films. It was only when I started training as an actor I saw her films and they were brilliant. It is fantastic to see her perform with so much ease,” Abhishek had said. Also, Shweta Nanda is extremely attached to her parents but she feels that every time Abhishek enters the room, their mom’s eyes light up.

Check out birthday girl Jaya Bachchan's photo with her family here:

