Happy Birthday Jeetendra: Classic songs of the legendary actor which are still fondly remembered

Happy Birthday Jeetendra:: As Jeetendra rings in his 78th birthday today, i.e. on 7th April 2020, check out the list of ten amazing classic songs of the legendary actor that will always be loved by fans

Actor, TV and film producer as chairman of the Balaji Telefilms, Balaji Motion Pictures and ALT Entertainment. Jeetendra made his debut in Bollywood in the year 1964 with V. Shantaram's Geet Gaya Pattharon Ne. However, it was the 1967 film Farz that served as his stepping stone to success. The t-shirt and white shoes he picked up from a retail store for the Mast Baharon Ka Main Aashiq number in Farz, became his trademark. More than his acting Jeetendra's cool moves were loved by the audiences. His vigorous dancing in the films won him the epithet; "Jumping Jack of Bollywood".

He has acted in nearly 200 films as the main lead and was awarded a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003 and the Screen Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006. During his long film career, he gave 121 hits from the 1960s. Jeetendra has given us some amazing films like Sanjog, Aulad, Majaal, Justice Chaudhury, Mawaali, Himmatwala, Parichay, Kinara and much more. Not only this, but the veteran actor has also given us some amazing songs like Hum To Tere Ashiq Hai, Taki O Taki, Tohfa Tohfa, Naino Mein Sapna, and much more. Today, as Jeetendra rings in his 78th birthday, we at Pinkvilla would like to list ten amazing classic songs of the legendary actor that will always be loved by fans:

1. Naino Mein Sapna from Himmatwala (1983)

The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The song featuring Jeetendra and was a big hit that struck a chord with the audiences.

2. Pyar Ka Tohfa Tera from Tohfa (1984)

The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle and featured Jeetendra with Jaya Pradha. Jeetendra's classic moves made his fans go gaga over him.

3. Taki O Taki from Himmatwala (1983)

Produced by G.A. Sheshagiri Rao under the Padmalaya Studios banner, presented by Krishna and directed by K. Raghavendra Rao., the movie Sridevi and Jeetendra in the lead roles and the music was composed by Bappi Lahri. The film is a remake of the Telugu film Ooruki Monagadu (1981). Taki O Taki was sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. The song is still loved by all and the music still makes everyone groove to its tunes.

4. Mast Baharo Ka Main Aashiq from Farz (1967)

Starring Jeetendra, Babita in the lead roles, the music is composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. The song was sung by Mohammed Rafi. The film is a remake of the Telugu movie Gudachari 116 (1966) and is hugely inspired by James Bond Movies.

5. Dhal Gaya Din from Humjoli (1970)

Starring Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar in the lead roles, the music is composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. The song sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle is quite famous and people of all ages love to groove and especially show their badminton skills in this song. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie Panakkara Kudumbam (1964).

6. Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye from Farz (1967)

Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye is a famous song that is sung and played on every birthday. There is no person who will not be aware of this song. The song sung by Mohammed Rafi features Jeetendra and Babita. The song is like the Birthday anthem.

7. Haye Re Haye from Humjoli (1970)

Sung by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar, the music is composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. the song featuring Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar is among one of the romantic songs that will still give you goosebumps when played.

8. Kitna Pyara Wada from Caravan (1971)

Starring Jeetendra and Asha Parekh in lead roles, the music is composed by R.D. Burman. Kitna Pyara Wada is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammad Rafi. The beautiful song will not only make you fall in love with Jeetendra ad Asha Parekh but with the amazing lyrics as well. The soundtrack of the film is one of the hit compositions by R. D. Burman. The lyrics of the songs are provided by the veteran poet Majrooh Sultanpuri.

9. Hum To Tere Ashiq Hai from Farz (1967)

Starring Jeetendra and Babita, the song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh. The music is composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal and was a huge hit. The song is still sung in Antakshri's and is still loved by the audiences.

10. Musafir Hoon Yaaro from Parichay (1972)

The movie stars Jeetendra, Jaya Bhaduri while Sanjeev Kumar, Vinod Khanna have given special appearances. The music is composed by Rahul Dev Burman. Sung by Kishore Kumar, Musafir Hoon Yaaro features Jeetendra as Ravi. Bhanu Gupta made the tune of Musafir Hoon Yaaro along with Bollywood music director R.D. Burman, lyrics have been penned by Gulzar. The song Musafir hoon Yaroon was listed at 25 in the Binaca Geetmala annual list 1973.

Pinkvilla wishes Jeetendra a very happy birthday!

