Happy Birthday Jeetendra: Here are 5 films by the veteran actor that shouldn’t be touched for a remake

On Jeetendra's 79th birthday, we jot down 5 classic films by the actor that revolutionized Bollywood cinema. Take a look.

Jeetendra, known for his popular dance moves and incredible on-screen presence, made his acting debut in the year 1964 with V. Shantaram's Geet Gaya Pattharon Ne. As one of the most successful actors in the film industry, Jeetendra, or as his friends and colleagues like to call him “Jeetu”, has blessed the fate of Bollywood by taking over the big screen with films like Sanjog, Aulad, Majaal, Mawaali, Himmatwala, Parichay, Kinara among many others.

The "Jumping Jack of Bollywood" has won numerous awards for his stellar performance. Back in 2003, the veteran actor was awarded a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. Only three years later, in 2006, he was honoured with a Screen Lifetime Achievement Award.

As the star turns 79 today, we jot down 5 classic movies by him that shouldn't be touched for the remake:

Caravan

Jeetendra who plays the role of a driver Mohan accompanies Sunita, played by Asha Parekh, on her journey to reach a friend in Bangalore. The tale of romance between two leads remains iconic to date.

Jeene Ki Raah

The actor yet again took on the role of Mohan, and this time as an employee who lies to obtain a job to support his family. The film also casts Tanuja, who plays the role of Radha, adding a twist to the drama.

Tohfa

The film follows the story of two sisters, Janki and Lalita, who fall for Ram. When one of the sisters learns that the other has feelings for the male lead, she lets her marry him.

Parichay

The actor plays the part of Ravi, who takes up the challenge of teaching five spoilt children. The iconic film takes a turn from comedy to romance when Ravi falls for Rama, played by .

Meri Aawaz Suno

The classic gangster movie follows Sushil Kumar, who is a police officer, given the task of apprehending kidnappers who target women. Jeetendra’s captivating role as an officer quickly became an audience's favorite with this film.

