Happy Birthday John Abraham: Feeding strays to sharing beds, 6 moments that prove actor is a doting dog parent

John Abraham has turned a year older today, on the 17th of December, 2021. The actor made his debut on the big screen with the 2003 film Jism. Over his almost 2 decades-long careers, John has delivered several memorable performances in films like New York, Madras Café, Parmanu, and more. Apart from impressing fans with his acts, and good looks, John has also been a consistent advocate of animal rights and welfare. In 2017, he adopted a female stray pup and named her Bailey.

John’s social media feed is filled with pictures with his fur friend, and her daughter Sia. Not only this, Bailey and Sia Abraham also have their own Instagram account, handled by John and his wife Priya Runchal.

On John’s 49th birthday today, let us look at 5 moments that prove that he is a doting dog parent.

1. Sharing beds like partners

This is a relationship of equals, with mutual love and respect. Look at this adorable picture of John sharing his bed with Bailey, who seems to love the blanket on her.

2. Tummy rubs for John’s Valentine

Here is John showering Bailey, his Valentine, with an abandon of tummy rubs! Unbelievably adorable.

3. When John dubbed his fur baby his ‘sanity’

If you thought Bailey is ‘just’ a pet to John, you’re wrong. The actor’s furry friend is his ‘sanity’. Take a look at this heartwarming picture from a few years back.

4. In John’s dictionary, ‘beauty’ = Bailey

Looks like all the wonderful words in John’s dictionary are reserved for his pets alone. ‘Valentine’, ‘sanity’, and now, ‘beauty’. Well, who can possibly disagree?

5. Joey doesn’t share food but John does

Here is a priceless moment when the Dostana actor is seen sharing his coconut malai with Bailey, who is excitedly wagging her tail. ‘Health runs in the family’, the video is aptly captioned.

Click HERE to take a look.

6. Backing various animal welfare causes

Apart from showering love on his fur babies, John is also an active voice behind animal welfare and rights. The actor frequently backs up several noble causes for dogs – from feeding strays during the lockdown, to advocating stricter laws against animal cruelty.

John Abraham’s love for furry friends is nothing but beautiful. We wish the actor a very happy 49th birthday!

