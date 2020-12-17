Happy Birthday John Abraham: Mumbai Saga to Satyameva Jayate 2, the star's films promise an entertaining 2021

John Abraham has turned a year older today. As he steps into another year of his life, here's how John is prepping to give full on 'paisa vasool' entertainment to his fans in 2021 with his upcoming line up of films.

A Bollywood actor who continues to remain a heartthrob of millions of fans is none other than John Abraham. The handsome star is a combination of good looks and wit & his cool, modest personality adds another level of charm to him. And today, as the Batla House actor turns a year older, his fans have been pouring in wishes for him on social media. While John has been entertaining audiences since 2003 when his first film, Jism had released, his subsequent performances too managed to leave an indelible mark on people's hearts.

Today, with numerous successful films to his credit as an actor and as a producer, John has made a special place for himself in people's hearts and many look forward to seeing what he has in store for them in the New Year. On his birthday, we'll take you through a list of films that the star has in his kitty for the upcoming year that will not only entertain all but also help them fall in love a bit more with the handsome star.

Mumbai Saga

One of my favourite moments from MUMBAI SAGA.

And of course Mr. Abraham like never before. pic.twitter.com/ooKz6wvt1l — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 13, 2020

John is all set to transform into the avatar of a gangster from the mafia days of old Bombay in Sanjay Gupta's directorial. The first look featured John in a grey kurta and pyjama sitting on a couch with an intense expression on his face. In another look, we saw the handsome star transform into a badass gangster all set to take on his enemies. He was seen in a black kurta pyjama with cool aviators and his dashing look set the internet on fire. With a red tikka on his forehead, John nailed the never-seen-before avatar. The film will surely present a handsome star in a role that is bound to be remembered for a long time. Set in the 80s and 90s era of Mumbai, Mumbai Saga's is bound to be a game-changer for John.

Attack

With Attack, John will take us into the world of an action thriller. The plot of the film will revolve around a hostage situation and John would be seen leading from the front to 'attack' and take down the enemies in the action thriller. While the details of the film have been kept under wraps, recently, John joined the team of the film to discuss and prep for the film. He even shared a glimpse of the intense discussions for the film. The first look of the film showcased John holding a gun in his hand and aiming at his enemy. It is helmed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor's Kyta Productions and John's JA Entertainment.

Satyameva Jayate 2

Returning to the franchise as Virendra Rathod, Satyameva Jayate 2 will star John in the lead role. The first part showcased how he was against the corrupt cops and wiped them out. With the second part, fans can surely gear up for more action in complete filmy and massy style. The first look poster featured John in a bulked up avatar and a moustache with a plough in his hand. With him bleeding the colours of the tricolour in the poster, fans surely were left intrigued about the sequel of the film. The shoot of the same is currently going on in Lucknow and it also stars Divya Kumar Khosla. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to release on May 12, 2021.

Ek Villain 2

After a long wait, a highly awaited sequel, Ek Villain 2 was announced with , John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. The film will be helmed by Mohit Suri and John would be seen taking on Arjun in the film. With two baddies taking on each other, it would be interesting to see who wins in the end. While fans of the actor have been waiting to see him in the villainous avatar, the details of the role have been kept under wraps. Needless to say, it is one of the films of John that fans are eagerly waiting for.

Sardar and Grandson

While the title of the film is tentative, the handsome star's role in the film is the one that will leave an indelible imprint on his fans' hearts. In the film that stars Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor in the lead, John would be seen playing a Sikh man and his cameo performance is among the most awaited ones in the coming year. The first look of John featured him in a Kurta and Pathani salwar and a pagdi. He was seen posing with Aditi Rao Hydari. While the details of the role have been kept under wraps, it has been rumoured that John would be seen playing the younger version of a senior character in the film from the year 1947. In a chat with Mumbai Mirror, John had said, "When I heard the script, I instantly knew that this would be a special part, and when Kaashvie suggested I play it, it was difficult to refuse." With such a response from the actor, his fans surely are waiting to see him in the film. The film is helmed by Kaashvie Nair.

Pathan

Finally, the biggest and most anticipated of John's line up of entertaining and versatile films is Pathan. While the official announcement of the film is yet to come, it is rumoured that John would be seen playing a baddie in the film and would be seen playing a special agent in it. As per reports of Mumbai Mirror, a special look also is being designed for John for the film. While the shoot of the reported film has kicked off in Mumbai with SRK being snapped at a studio, John is yet to join King Khan on the set. If all of it turns out to be true, it would be a dream come true for all of John's fans to see him and SRK in one frame. Reportedly, the film is helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars .

With so many diverse and varied subject films in his kitty, John surely is going to make up for the hiatus due to COVID 19 pandemic and entertain his fans in the coming year.

Here's wishing John Abraham, Happy Birthday!

