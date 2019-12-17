Happy Birthday John Abraham: Satyameva Jayate star celebrates his special day with fans

Fans celebrate John Abraham's 47th birthday and bring him a photo cake & a golden football to surprise him.

John Abraham celebrates his 47th birthday today and fans are flooding his Twitter handle with their heartfelt wishes. The actor is known for his hard-hitting films such as Satyamev Jayate, Batla House, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and more. He began his stance in Bollywood with comedy films and thrillers and slowly transitioned into an action hero, courtesy films like Batla House and Satyameva Jayate that carry a social message. John Abraham's stern look teamed with his incredible acting, the actor has carved a niche for himself, treating his fans with unconventional films.

As the actor blows an extra candle on the cake today, a few fans planned a heartwarming surprise for John Abraham. His fans got him a photo cake with Satyamev Jayate's poster. Knowing his love for the sport, they also gifted him a golden football. To top it all, fans tied a groom's headdress for the actor and celebrated his big day with love and zeal. Surprised by the warm gesture, John Abraham looked ecstatic as he cut the cake with his fans and clicked photographs with him. Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham has two films lined up for 2020. He will be seen in Sanjay Gupta's action thriller Bombay Saga releasing on June 19, 2020. The actor is also reported to feature in Neeraj Vora and Ahmed Khan's Hera Pheri 3 that is scheduled for 2021 release. John will be seen featuring in the Hera Pheri series for the first time and fans can't wait to see him put back his laughing cap.

Here's wishing John Abraham a very Happy Birthday!

