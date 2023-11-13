Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla: Throwback to when actress won National Costume round at 1984 Miss Universe-WATCH

Actress Juhi Chawla began her acting career in 1986 with Sultanat. She proceeded to flaunt her acting skills in several other films post her debut, some of which include Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.

As today, November 13, marks Juhi Chawla’s 56th birthday, let’s delve into a throwback video of hers from her beauty pageant days in 1984 wherein she won the National Costume round during the Miss Universe competition. Keep reading to know how fans have been showering Chawla with love in this throwback video.

Throwback to Juhi Chawla’s beauty pageant days in 1984

The actress has left no stone unturned over the years to carve out an identity for herself in the Bollywood industry and become a well-established star. As Juhi Chawla turns a year older today, let’s have a look at her Miss Universe days in 1984 when she won the National Costume round, which marked another milestone in the Ishq star’s career.

Shared by the Pageant Glitz, the video shows glimpses of her Miss India pageant days back in 1984 wherein she represented the country with grace. Wearing a blue outfit and being all smiles, the throwback video of the birthday girl is surely unmissable. She can also be seen in a pink lehenga in the video. Watch it right here.

Fans are in awe of Juhi Chawla’s simplicity

On Juhi Chawla’s throwback video, a heap of fan reactions came pouring in and it can be safe to say that even after years, the evergreen beauty still manages to make heads turn. On her throwback video, a fan commented, “She was and is adorable as always” and another fan remarked, “Her Smile Is So Sweet.”

Several other fans went gaga over the actress's old video as they said, “She looks so pretty in that blue dress”, “My all time favourite Diva”, “She is so beautiful”, “Natural beauty of bollywood movie”, “Still the same” and “Golden days”.

Iconic films of Juhi Chawla

Having commenced her career in 1986, Juhi Chawla proceeded to flaunt her acting skills in several films post her debut.

Some of her most remarkable movies include Yes Boss, Darr, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, and many more.

