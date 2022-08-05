Happy Birthday Kajol: 5 cool comebacks by the K3G star that prove she's the ultimate sass queen

It's our very own 'Anjali' aka Kajol's birthday. The actress has turned 48 on August 05. She has entertained her fans with several hit movies including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baazigar, Ishq, My Name is Khan and others. Apart from being an amazing actress, Kajol is known for being straightforward as she often gives super cool comebacks. Hence, on her birthday, we have compiled 5 of her cool comebacks that prove she is an ultimate sass queen. Let's have a look.

5 cool comebacks by Kajol:

1. Once an interviewer asked her what would hypothetically be her last film if she wants it to be a blockbuster film. To which, Kajol swiftly said she has already done a blockbuster film called 'Gupt'. Now, that's what we call a witty answer.

2. Kajol organised 'Ask Me Anything' session to engage with her fans on Instagram once. One of her fans tried their luck and asked her phone number and the actress gave him the most savage reply. She gave the police helpline number and wrote, “100… Call me anytime.”

3. During another 'Ask Me Anything' session, one of her fans asked her whether would she get married to SRK if she would not have met Ajay Devgn. To which, Kajol being her sassy self replied saying "Isn't the man supposed to be proposing."

4. During one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, Kajol revealed that she wasn't too impressed by the fitness bug that's hit the industry. She said, "Who has the hottest body? All of them are the same. You should be asking me who their doctor is."

5. Kajol once gave a sassy reply to her husband Ajay Devgn during Koffee With Karan's episode. During Rapid Fire round, Ajay was asked 'One lie that every actor from film faternity tell'. To which, the actor said "I love my wife". Kajol gave him an intense look and said, "You still have to come home... hamper or no hamper".

Pinkvilla wishes a very happy birthday to our sass queen Kajol!

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol and Kajol look spectacular as they celebrate 25 years of Gupt at a movie theatre in Mumbai; PICS