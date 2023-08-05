Happy Birthday Kajol: 5 times The Trial actress proved she is a social media queen

Kajol is one of the most promising actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been a part of the film industry for more than three decades now. Debuting in 1992 with the romantic drama Bekhudi, the daughter of Tanuja and director Shomu Mukherjee has carved a niche for herself with films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baazigar, Fanaa, Dilwale, and others. The Trial actress has turned 49 today, August 5, and has been showering with numerous birthday wishes on social media. She is not only known for her acting skills but also for making quirky and thought-provoking posts on social media. Here we present 5 times Kajol proved she is a social media queen.

Kajol's caption showcasing her morning selfie will win hearts

On March 15 this year, Kajol took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful selfie of her. The photo showcased her natural beauty as she wore sunglasses and a black outfit. Sharing the picture, Kajol made a quirky caption. She wrote, "When I say light I’m not talking about weight. #morninglight #justnatural #itjusthappened."

Kajol shares photo with her 'mini me' aka daughter Nysa

When it comes to captioning a post on Instagram, no one can be as perfect as Kajol. On April 4, 2023, Kajol did a photo shoot with her daughter Nysa Devgan. For the shoot, the mother-daughter duo twinned in white. Nysa wore a white fish-cut dress featuring a long cape and her mother wore a bejeweled ethnic outfit featuring a plunging neckline. Sharing the photos, Kajol wrote, "Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human."

Kajol calls sleeping inside a car, an art

On March 14, Kajol shared a video where she was seen sleeping inside a car while going to her work. She never misses an opportunity to make her social media posts funny but at the same time gives some lessons. In the video, the actress can be seen having a nap while sitting in the car. She did not even remove her sunglass.

Sharing the video, Kajol wrote, "CAUTION...Please do NOT try this without supervision.. It takes years of experience to sleep comfortably on long drives without banging ur head at least 25 times on something or the other. It is an art! #IAmSerious #JustTryItAndSee."

Kajol's fashion and caption game never fails to impress

On March 11 this year, Kajol posted photos from her style diaries where she looked like a fashionista. She wore a red and golden traditional gown featuring golden zari patterns and golden embellishments on the neckline. The ensemble also featured caped sleeves, a closed neckline, and kaftan patterns.

Sharing the photos, Kajol made sure not to lose her caption game as she wrote, "I might look like I'm okay but deep inside I'm thinking if I want Butter Chicken or Chicken Biryani."

Kajol adds fun element while wishing husband Ajay Devgn on his birthday

Like every year, last year too on April 2, Kajol wished her husband and actor Ajay Devgn on his 53rd birthday. They are one fo the most loved couples in town. Kajol shared a picture with Ajay and added a fun caption to it, “Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de.” Reacting to it Ajay replied with a heart emoji.

