Happy Birthday Kajol: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Manish Malhotra & others send love to the actress

Kajol is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood who has won millions of hearts with her dusky looks, infectious smile and impeccable acting prowess. The diva had made her big Bollywood debut with the 1992 release Bekhudi and went on to give several blockbuster movies in her career over around three decades. The list includes Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, My Name Is Khan, etc. Needless to say, Kajol enjoys a massive fan following across the world.

So as Kajol turned a year older today, her fans made sure to shower love on her birthday. Amid this, several celebrities also took to social media to send best wishes to the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress. Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji took to Instagram and shared a beautiful selfie with the actress from her pre-birthday celebration. In the caption she wrote, “Happy birthday my phenomenal woman.... may u always receive the kind of love u give.” On the other hand, Renuka Shahane shared some BTS pics from the sets of their movie Tribhanga and shared, “Happy happy birthday @kajol my dearest angel ( in Devil's clothes? Perhaps as long as the Devil's wearing Manish Malhotra, Ana Singh, Ritu Kumar) Have a terrific year full of love, joy, family time, you- time. Be blessed always and slay it in your unique unfiltered, unfettered style. You are unstoppable!!! Loads of unconditional love”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had shared the screen with Kajol in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham had also shared a BTS pic from the sets and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the loveliest Kajol”.

Take a look at celeb wishes for Kajol:

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn had also penned a sweet note for Kajol on her big day and wrote, “You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now... Happy birthday dearest Kajol; will try to make it as special as you are”.

